The bats came alive for Spotswood in Fishersville on Thursday.
Senior infielder Aspen Jones was 3-for-5 with four RBIs, and fellow senior Brooke Morris finished 3-for-4 with a pair of runs, two RBIs, and a stolen base as the Trailblazers bounced back from their first loss of the season earlier this week with an impressive 14-3 road rout of non-district softball foe Wilson Memorial.
Spotswood jumped out to a 4-0 lead before scoring five runs across the sixth and seventh innings to pull away.
Taelor Ware, a junior, was 3-for-4 with a trio of RBIs and a pair of runs scored for the Trailblazers, while sophomore Charley Bentley was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a trio of RBIs in the victory.
There were multiple other significant contributors at the plate for Spotswood, as CiCi Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with three runs scored and a stolen base, and sophomore Addyson Moats had two hits.
Maycee Dean, a freshman, was 1-for-3 with a run scored for SHS, while senior Braxten Jones went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
In the circle for the Trailblazers, Rodriguez got the start and struck out five across two innings before Ware came in and pitched the final five frames, striking out four in the process.
For the young Green Hornets, sophomore Katelyn Harman finished 3-for-4 to lead the effort at the plate, while sophomore pitcher Caylee Steven took the loss, giving up nine runs on nine hits while earning a trio of strikeouts in six innings of action.
Spotswood (3-1) is back in action Tuesday with a road game at non-district opponent Waynesboro, while Wilson (0-4) hits the road Monday for another non-district contest at Broadway.
