BRIDGEWATER — As every year, the expectations for Turner Ashby softball are at a high level.
“We work hard every single day,” TA junior first baseman Harleigh Propst said. “We have no days off [and] we work until dark. TA softball is a big name around here.”
The Knights displayed that work ethic on Thursday when they defeated Wilson Memorial 12-6 in their season-opening non-district game at TAHS.
Turner Ashby head coach Clint Curry said his team was “spot on” through the first five innings, as they were out to a 9-1 lead heading into the sixth.
However, they got themselves in trouble in the top of the sixth when they made a pitching change. Wilson Memorial put up five runs, but fortunately for the Knights, they responded swiftly in the bottom half of the inning.
“We didn’t panic,” Curry said. “The girls fought and hung in there. We came back the next inning and put some runs back up on the board. We just had one bad inning.”
Natalie Wisman pitched for five innings, fanning seven strikeouts and allowing only one hit. Lily Moyers stepped into the circle for the sixth, an inning that Curry described as an uncharacteristically bad one.
“That’s not like her, it’s really not,” Curry said. “She’s been our work horse for us last year, but this year, it’s her first game. I don’t know if she had the jitters or what, but it happens.”
Propst notched two runs on two hits on Thursday. She knew that after the Hornets cut into their lead, they had to put their heads down and get to work.
“We knew going into the bottom of the sixth inning that we had to stick together and put up some runs on the board,” Propst said. “As a teammate, you have to pick your teammate up [by] any way to get on base.”
TA’s sole freshman, Kaydence Williams, made waves in her varsity debut as she tallied one run, one hit, and three RBIs. Curry said Williams has raw talent, and they expect a lot from her this season.
“She’s got a lot to learn, but she can swing it like a veteran,” Curry said. “The reason I have her [hitting] in the nine hole is because 1-through-3, we’re really solid. If I can add that fourth really good hitter in a row, that’s a plus for us. She’s going to make some statements this year.”
Sophomore catcher Ely Rogers lived up to her preseason hype, finishing with a team-high three hits and an RBI for TA, while Reaghan Warner, Kendall Simmers, Molly Griffin, Moyers and Propst all had two hits apiece.
The Hornets dropped their season opener, but head coach Bobby Humphrey was proud of his team’s effort and ability to fight back against what he believes is the best program in the area in Turner Ashby.
“Especially considering how young we are,” Humphrey said. “We have sophomores and freshmen all over the field [and] we had good senior leadership [on Thursday]. I thought we did a fantastic job for the first time out.”
Freshman Emma Lane finished 2-for-4 with a homer, two runs scored, and a pair of RBIs for WMHS, while sophomore Karter Fortune had a two-run single, and freshman Myleigh Glass had an RBI single of her own.
Humphrey said it’s critical not to go “flat” when they’re down significantly. Humphrey told his assistant coaches in the dugout that they kept fighting no matter how it ended.
“That’s a big culture shift from where we were at last year when things didn’t go well,” Humphrey said. “We’d typically deflate. With a young team, especially, we’re just really pleased where we’re at right out of the gates.”
Curry took Humphrey’s comment as a compliment but added that he never considers his team to be the best in the area.
“I know we have a great team, but I don’t ever take any team lightly,” Curry said. “This year’s going to be different from past years, because each team has a really good arm. If they’re having their day, they’re going to make it tough on us and it’s gonna be tough for us to score runs.”
