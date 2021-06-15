PENN LAIRD — When Marcus Davis sat down with his coaching staff and mapped out the prospective pitching staff for the 2021 season, the Spotswood baseball coach acknowledged there was a bit of uncertainty with where to start.
After the Virginia High School League canceled the 2020 season due to COVID-19, the Trailblazers lost a solid assortment of talent and suddenly, a team full of juniors that hadn't played at the varsity level, were going to play very key roles.
That's where Andrew Baugher inserted himself into the picture for Spotswood.
“Going into the season, we had no idea he was going to be that guy," Davis said.
When the fifth-seeded Trailblazers take on top-seeded Broadway in the Region 3C semifinals Wednesday at 6 p.m. at BHS, it'll be in large thanks to Baugher.
The 5-foot-11, 195-pound right-hander has been Spotswood's top pitcher throughout the course of the season, including in a regional quarterfinal win over Fluvanna County on the road Monday. In that victory, he gave up just one run on five hits and zero walks while striking out one across 6.1 innings of work.
"He’s just been amazing, man," Trailblazers closer Luke Keister said. "He’s really helped us come closer as a team. When he works quick, it helps us get in a groove and stay in a flow. He’s really stepped up big for us. He’s a great teammate and he’s a competitor, man. It’s always fun when he’s on the bump because we know he’s going to be amped up. He’s a great player to be around.”
Coming into the season, however, it wasn't always clear Baugher would be the guy despite having two really strong seasons on the JV level in 2018 and 2019.
"He hadn’t thrown a varsity inning," Davis said. "He was a guy that threw extremely well for us on JV, but that doesn’t always translate to varsity. We just kind of threw him out there and our guys back Andrew, they really believe in him when he’s on the mound. He stays within himself and tries to compete and keep us in games. That’s what he’s been able to do over the course of the year.”
Since he was just eight years old, Baugher said he's been teammates with a majority of the Spotswood starting lineup and that chemistry showed this year.
"Knowing those guys have my back in the field really helps, knowing I don’t have to do too much on the mound," Baugher said. "I can just put the ball across the plate and let them make plays. It takes a lot of pressure off and lets you stay consistent when you don’t have to do too much, just let them do all the work.”
Davis praised both Baugher and the entire defense for their work this season, noting that the junior's commitment to the game is what has gotten him here.
Baugher has told his coaches that he wants to play baseball in college, no matter what level it's at, and has learned how to be effective in his pitches consistently.
"Over the course of the season, he’s grown a lot, man," Davis said. "We just had to throw guys into the fire this year and see who could handle what. With his mental capacity and his ability to work hard, he’s just been able to keep us around in games. He’s thrown strikes, for the most part, and commanded the strike zone with multiple pitches. Our guys truly believe in him and he’s given us a chance to win games. That’s really all you can ask for.”
The Trailblazers feature a loaded junior class this season and it showed with Baugher, Keister, Dalton Nicely, Dawson Russell, Elijah Grogg, Witt Scafidi, Noah Burtner and others emerging as big-time players at the varsity level.
"We knew we were young," Baugher said. "We’ve been together a while now. We just wanted to see what we could do. We came out with the underdog mindset. We just wanted to battle as a team and, even if we lose, we just don’t give up until the end. … We work hard each and every day in practice. The coaching staff encourages us and they push us to be better because they know we can.”
Davis said the coaching staff tells the team each game to focus on three things.
"If we can throw strikes, be solid on defense and have solid at-bats, we’ll have a chance in every single game," Davis said. "That doesn’t mean the outcome is always going to be a victory, but we’ll have a chance to hang around and compete and have that chance to win games. That's all that matters to us."
For Baugher, that approach from his coaches has allowed him to stay composed.
When he was originally pulled up to the varsity team, he said he caught slack about serving as only a pitcher for the Trailblazers and that lit a fire in him.
“I took it to heart," Baugher said. "That’s one thing I never wanted to be. I like playing multiple positions. The more I play, the better. Being versatile is a big part of the game that a lot of people don’t have. If you have it, it’s a key thing the team can use. Defense can win championships, but hits can win games.”
As the team's top option on the mound, pressure inevitably comes as well.
Baugher, however, said he maintains the same mindset as his coaches.
“I try not to think of it too much," Baugher said. "I already had a high standard for myself, so I don’t want to come out and add any pressure that I didn’t need to. It’s the same game whether you’re the No. 1 guy or the No. 2. It doesn’t matter who we play, you have to hit the ball, field the ball, throw the ball across the plate. It just comes down to how you attack the game each time.”
In the season opener for Spotswood, Baugher pitched a gem as the team shocked the area with an upset of the preseason favorite Gobblers on the road.
While Baugher won't get the start on the mound Wednesday, he will still likely see time in the field and is eager to help his team surprise some more people.
“You don’t want to do too much," Baugher said. "Broadway is a great team — everybody knows that — and I’d say they’re one of the better teams in the state. If we just keep our head about ourselves and don’t get too hyped up, I think we can do pretty well and handle business.”
The unknowns surrounding the pitching staff in Penn Laird are no longer a mystery as Baugher has helped the Trailblazers find answers this season.
Whether it's on the mound or at the plate, the junior has been pivotal this year.
And because of that, Davis and his players now know he's "that guy."
“He’s our ace, so whenever we have him on the mound, it gives us an extra boost," Keister said. "With his consistency, it makes us feel better knowing that he can go the distance, get us far. He helps us tremendously.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.