BRIDGEWATER — Players stood outside the Turner Ashby gym, exchanging jokes and high-fives as they waited for the go-ahead to start practice from their new coach.
The Knights are undoubtedly in the midst of a major change, in a way, but there's also a sense of familiarity still around that makes it a bit easier.
“It has [felt the same]," TA first-year coach Brandi Baylor said. "The kids work extremely hard and we worked hard in the offseason. We’re used to being around each other and we’re just super excited to get started and start playing.”
For the first time in 24 years, it won't be Gina Troyer strolling the sidelines and leading the Knights as the head coach this season.
She resigned in May to focus on her personal life. She went 370-211 during her tenure with eight district titles and four state-tournament appearances.
But the Turner Ashby administration didn't go far for her replacement, eventually naming Baylor, who was the JV coach under Troyer, the new coach in June.
With nine seniors on the roster this year, many of whom played under Baylor at the JV level, there hasn't been too rough of a transition.
"It’s gone real smoothly," TA setter Jadin Thomas said. "We have a lot of seniors stepping up. We only have four underclassmen this year. We’ve been keeping them up, keeping them focused on what they need to do and things like that.”
With so much experience at the varsity level, Baylor's first head-coaching gig is an appealing one.
Although the Knights have struggled in recent seasons, the program has shown flashes at times and the familiarity Baylor brings will be beneficial, the players said.
“It’s going to be huge for us from the standpoint of leadership," Baylor said. "They know what to expect when they're on the court. We’ll play at a better speed and a higher level just because they’ve been there and done that already.”
Sydney Lyons is another one of those nine Turner Ashby seniors, but is in just her second season playing the sport after previously focusing on just basketball and softball.
She said having the group of veterans around her has helped her learn the game quickly and feel more comfortable asking questions throughout matches.
“It’s very beneficial," said Lyons, who is an outside hitter. "All of these girls have been through the program, so it’s really nice having them by my side. I ask a lot of questions on the court, so it’s nice having them with me.”
Since the shortened spring season stopped, players have worked hard - according to their coach - and the results may prove it this season in a tough Valley District.
“We’ve never stopped [working]," Baylor said. "We came right back after the short season, so it’s almost like it has just continued since then. I really think it’s going to help us with the girls knowing each other and being used to being around each other and being able to step in and continuing to play at a higher and higher level instead of starting at the base and moving forward.”
The time they've spent together is why the players sad they feel confident, too.
“I definitely think the connection between our team is going to be what’s big for us this year," Lyons said. "Our team gets along so well, gets along on the court so well together. I think that’s what is going to give us our wins.”
Thomas added: “It’s about communication — just bonding on the court and gelling as a team.”
As the Knights prepare to open their season next week, the loss of Troyer surely feels odd and it certainly will take time for fans and opponents to get used to.
But Baylor's presence and the experience of nine seniors has helped keep things feeling normal in Bridgewater and that's why, despite all of the changes, Turner Ashby is hoping to get back to the winning ways that defined the program's past.
"These kids are great kids on, and off, the court and they played hard," Baylor said. "That’s been our brand for so long and we want to continue that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.