BRIDGEWATER — In what was a rather physical game throughout, Turner Ashby came away victorious.
Sophomore guard Beau Baylor’s 23 points helped the Knights in a big way and lifted them to a 56-44 non-district boys basketball victory over Page County on Monday in Larry S. Pence Gymnasium.
TA second-year head coach Clay Harris said he was proud of his team for continuing to battle day in and day out despite some early-season struggles. What he said was most enjoyable about Monday's performance was how the Knights got the lead and maintained it, something they’ve struggled with this season.
“I was really proud of our guys for how they managed the game and kept their composure,” Harris said. “Because it was a pretty close game the whole way through.”
Both teams had a plethora of fouls in the game. Like their last game against them, Harris knew the Panthers would be physical. He believes they, too, are also a team that brings physicality.
“They do a great job of taking charges,” Harris said. “They preach that, they preach toughness and they do a really good job of that.”
Harris was proud of Baylor’s effort and felt he was running the offense for a while. He said he made the right decisions when needed, in terms of passing and shooting the ball.
Baylor gave insight on how he was able to exploit Page County’s defense throughout the evening.
“[I was] driving to the rim and getting open shots, for not only me, but my teammates,” Baylor said. “[I was] knocking down open jump shots when other people drove and kicked out.”
Baylor tallied six points in the first quarter as the Knights led by one at the end of the period. Page County senior Hayden Plum put up a layup at the buzzer to keep the visitors in it.
But Turner Ashby started to get into foul trouble in the second quarter, which allowed the Panthers to keep the score close — even taking a small lead at times. Yet, the Knights continued to fight and led by four at the break.
“We knew that we had to make strong passes [and] go to the rim strong,” Baylor said. “We knew they would attack on offense, so we knew we had to play physical the entire game and match their intensity.”
The Knights led by as many as nine in the third quarter, but the Panthers kept the game intact heading into the fourth. They never gave up, but ultimately, the Knights outscored Page Cunty 20-13 in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
Page County head coach Russ Rodriguez made no excuses for his team’s loss, but said he knows it’s early in the season and there are factors working against them. He noted they lost several seniors last year and their entire team was out with the flu the first week of the season.
Rodriguez said he they haven’t had the chance to work on the things they need to. Despite a slow start to the season, he knows his team never stops — no matter the scenario.
“At the end of the day, if you have a team that’s willing to do that, you have a team that’s going to grow through the season,” Rodriguez said. “You will get better and it’s not about who’s the best right now. Coaches always say you got to peak at the right time, and clearly we only have one way to go from here.”
The Knights had two other players in double digits for points as junior Nolan Bailey put up 11 points and senior Grayson Smith notched 10. For the Panthers (2-3), Plum led with 10 points while junior Seth Cloude contributed with nine.
It hasn’t been the start to the season Harris and the Knights (2-7) have wanted but as the New Year approaches, he feels they may be headed in the right direction.
“I think we’re getting better and better,” Harris said. “We got one more game this week and we don’t play much over Christmas break, so it’s going to be a great time for us to keep getting better for the New Year.”
Page County 10 6 15 13 — 44
Turner Ashby 11 9 16 20 — 56
PAGE COUNTY (44) — Heiston 3 0-0 7, Combs 2 1-2 6, Campbell 0 0-0 0, Plum 5 0-0 10, Williams 2 2-2 6, Strickler 0 0-0 0, Painter 0 0-0 0, Pettit 0 0-0 0, Cloude 4 1-2 9, Lucas 1 4-5 6. Totals 17 8-11 44.
TURNER ASHBY (56) — Shank 2 0-0 4, Baylor 10 2-3 23, Spotts 0 0-0 0, Fox 1 0-0 2, Lyons 0 1-2 1, Seifert 0 0-0 0, Moseley 1 1-2 3, Smith 3 2-2 10, Bailey 2 6-6 11, Bass 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 12-15 56.
3-Point Goals – Page County 2 (Heiston, Combs), Turner Ashby 4 (Baylor, Smith 2, Bailey).
