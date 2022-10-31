BRIDGEWATER — When Beau Baylor receives a handoff, he tries not to do too much thinking.
“I love it — just getting to run the ball — and I honestly don’t really care if I get hit or anything," the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Turner Ashby junior running back said. "I just try to keep it going forward at all times.”
That's not to diminish Baylor's high IQ on the field — he serves as the team's starting linebacker, too — but his team-first, care-free attitude when rushing the football has made him a difficult player for defenses to contain.
“Defensively, you have to prepare for Beau to run hard up the middle," Knights first-year starting quarterback Micah Shank said. "And as a result, that just opens up everything else in the offense a little bit.”
As a freshman on the varsity roster last year, Baylor was a bright spot at the linebacker position for TA.
Alongside former standout Dylan Eppard, the youngster made a splash and flashed his long-term potential.
His production on that side of the football has stayed consistent this year as he ranks second on the team with 53 tackles, including six for a loss, and also has a sack, a pair of interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
But it's Baylor's emergence on the offensive side of the ball that's made him one of the area's best all-around players this year.
“It’s great to have Beau on the team, especially with what he brings to the game and how big and physical he is on both sides of the ball," TA receiver Micah Matthews said. "Offensively, he’s crazy. Defense, he’s in on everything. He’s a big, solid base of our team. He’s a huge component for what we have.”
Baylor leads the Knights with 120 carries for 749 yards — good for 6.2 yards per carry — and 11 touchdowns.
His bruising, physical approach out of the backfield is a stark contrast to the speed of players like Shank and fellow running back Gage Kelley, along with the athleticism of Matthews and Joey Amlacher on the outside.
“It makes us very versatile," Baylor said. "It’s hard for a defense because we’re so diverse. We can run all different types of things and I think it can be hard to stop, hard to prepare for, too.”
Under first-year head coach Scott Turner, the TA offense has changed drastically from previous seasons.
But as the year has went along, the Knights have shown they're growing more comfortable with it.
And as a result of his increased production on both sides, Baylor has emerged as a leader off the field as well.
“I just know that if I talk and say something, they’ll listen," Baylor said. "I want to be the best leader I can.”
Baylor is a soft-spoken player who tends to lead by example with his high-quality play on the gridiron.
When he receives the football, he tries not to over-analyze or think about his next move too much, he said.
Instead, he simply puts his head down and makes the most of whatever the defense is giving him.
“It’s been very fun," Baylor said. "We have a great offensive line and I just follow behind them.”
