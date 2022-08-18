STAUNTON — When Michael Bell was announced as the new Staunton head football coach earlier this year, players inside the auditorium roared with excitement.
Bell, an alum of the school, has been involved with coaching at all levels in the Staunton area for quite some time.
From working with the little league programs to most recently serving as the head JV coach, the Staunton native knows the players in the program well.
“It’s been really good,” Storm linebacker Peyton Dunn said. “All the guys really enjoy him. When we found out he was coming in, we were really excited. We’ve grown up with him, played for him. It’s been great. I always feel at home with Coach Bell. If I ever have a problem, I know I can talk to Coach Bell or any of the other coaches on staff.”
His first gig as a head coach will certainly be a challenging one as Bell takes over a historically great Staunton program that’s been on the wrong side of things as of late.
The Storm haven’t had a winning season since 2018 and went a combined 6-20 in their three seasons under former head coach Jake Phillips. Staunton finished 3-7 a year ago.
“Our hustle is so much different,” Staunton senior running back Reece Levin said. “In the past, we’ve had talent. This year, we have talent, hustle and hard work. I’m just ready to go out and show people what we can do.”
Bell said transitioning to a varsity head coach wasn’t much of a challenge when it came to working with the kids on the field, but instead all of the work that comes off of it.
“To me, it’s the behind-the-scenes things,” Bell said. “It’s a bit more meticulous, a bit more thought out. There’s more game film, more preparation. Everything is different. I love coaching, love the kids. It’s all that extra stuff that’s been different.”
The energy between Bell and his players is contagious and after losing seven of their last eight a year ago, the Storm insist a turnaround is on the horizon for this season.
“We’re super excited,” Levin said. “We’ve been working out here, grinding every day. We’re trying to prove people wrong. He’s brought the energy this year and we couldn’t ask for a better coach. … We have a connection with him that’s deeper than football. We can come talk to him about problems and it helps us be comfortable with him.”
That connection is what made the transition for Bell smooth and he said he’s liked what he’s seen from his players, and his coaches, throughout the first few weeks of camp.
“At first, I was a little nervous trying to get things going but I feel good,” Bell said. “The energy is up, guys are super excited. I’m just happy to be out here. We brought some new coaches on, and kept some others from last year. I think we’re bonding really well. The kids are energetic. I feel like the atmosphere is really positive right now.”
Dunn, who led the Shenandoah District in tackles a year ago, is one of the top talents returning for Staunton this season but said the success will be created off the field.
The soft-spoken junior said he’s taken on more of a leadership role this season and is insistent on preaching Bell’s message of doing things the right way on, and off, the field.
“It starts with doing the right stuff off the field, being good in school and getting your work in the weight room,” Dunn said. “I think a lot of guys are buying into that.”
Now three weeks into the excitement, Bell isn’t the new head coach for the Storm anymore.
He’s now full invested into the job and he’s working to get the program back on track.
And for both the players and coaches, that’s something they all share in common.
“We can lean on each other,” Bell said. “It’s going to take me a while to see where our strengths are, see what we can build on. But that energy level, that bond, that cohesiveness is what we have right now. We have trust in each other.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.