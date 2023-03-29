Sophomore Charley Bentley went 3-for-4 with a pair of homers, two stolen bases, and five RBIs as Spotswood cruised past non-district opponent Waynesboro 12-1 in prep softball on the road Tuesday.
Senior outfielder Brooke Morris, an Eastern Mennonite commit, added three hits and two stolen bases for the Trailblazers, while sophomore Riley Joyner was 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
Also chipping in for Spotswood was freshman outfielder Ally Howard, who finished 2-for-2 with an RBI double, while freshman Maycee Dean went 1-for-3 with an RBI of her own.
Braxten Jones, a senior, was 1-for-3 with a run scored for the Blazers, and Taelor Ware and CiCi Rodriguez combined to pitch five innings, giving up two hits and striking out eight.
Spotswood (4-1) returns to action Thursday against East Rockingham at home, while the Little Giants (0-4) are back on the field Monday in a non-district contest at Turner Ashby.
