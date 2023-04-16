FORT DEFIANCE — “I stepped up to the plate, and told myself not to be too big for the moment.”
Those were the words of Spotswood’s Charley Bentley on Thursday as she recounted what was going through her mind before her at-bat in the tenth inning with the game tied.
Bentley lived up to the moment, as she drove one out of the ballpark for a solo home run, putting the Blazers up by one and ultimately leading them to their 9-7 non-district win over Fort Defiance in 10 innings at FDHS.
Bentley wanted to come through for her team, and she did — in a moment she’ll probably never forget.
“I was ecstatic,” Bentley said. “It was so big for the team and I loved how excited they were for me. I was so excited to be a part of that.”
SHS head coach Scott Mongold called Bentley an outstanding player and believes the sky’s the limit for her as a sophomore.
“She works hard,” Mongold said. “She’s playing upper tier travel ball and putting in the work during the summer. Everything that she’s getting right now is earned. She works her butt off to do what she does for us.”
The Indians tied the game in the bottom of the seventh with a three-run homer to send the game to extra innings. Following Bentley’s home run, Braxton Jones drove in Ciera Rodriguez for the second run in the tenth.
Mongold said the experience of a back-and-forth, extra0innings game would help his team build, and like Bentley, was ecstatic that they came away victorious.
“These girls will not quit,” Mongold said. “It’s a really big win for us, especially after the loss to Broadway. You come out winning 7-4 going into the seventh, they tie it up, and then you go three more innings — I really think that would’ve been a backbreaker for us if we wouldn’t have won.”
Taelor Ware carried the load in pitching for Spotswood, tossing 7.1 innings with six strikeouts, while Rodriguez threw 2.2 innings and struck out two. On the batting side, Bentley was 3-for-4, while Jones was 3-for-5 with an RBI.
Fort Defiance’s up-and-down season continued on Thursday, as head coach Todd Wood said they left many base runners stranded and some fly balls that could’ve been caught.
“There were a lot of mistakes we’ve gotten to straighten up,” Wood said.
Despite the loss, Wood was still pleased with how his team battled back and put themselves in a position to win.
“I was very happy with them,” Wood said. “We just have to finish it. It seems like every time, it gets away from us in the end.”
The Indians bounced back with a 3-0 district win over Wilson Memorial on Friday and will host Waynesboro on Tuesday in non-district action. The Blazers picked up a 10-1 Valley District win over Harrisonburg on Friday and will set their sights on Rockbridge County in another Valley District clash on Tuesday.
Bentley knew they battled on Thursday for a hard-fought win, and it was great to wipe the slate clean following the loss to Broadway earlier in the week.
“We bounced back,” Bentley said. “I think we’re going to have a really good rest of the season.”
