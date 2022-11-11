ELKTON — Last year around this time, Bria Berriochoa found herself standing in the student section as a member of the Eagle Squad causing chaos from the bleachers.
But this season, the 5-foot-5 senior decided to make an impact on the court herself.
“I’m very happy," the East Rockingham senior said. "I’m so glad I’m experiencing this with this team. We have so much drive and so much energy. It’s so fun to be a part of.”
After taking time away from the sport last year due to injuries suffered in softball, Berriochoa opted to return to the ERHS volleyball team this year as a senior.
The move has paid off for both parties as Berriochoa has quickly earned respect from both her teammates, and opponents, for her willingness to put her body on the line defensively.
“I just go for it," Berriochoa said. "I try not to think about it and just let my body do the work. I don’t think about the pain that it goes through."
Last year, Berriochoa was a Virginia High School League Class 2 all-state selection in softball for the Eagles and set several program records, including most homers in a single season.
On the volleyball court, her athletic ability combined with a high IQ have quickly allowed her to become a difference maker for an East Rockingham program clicking in all aspects.
As the Eagles get set to host Bruton in the VHSL Class 2 state quarterfinals on Saturday — the first-ever state match in Elkton — it wouldn't be possible without their libero.
“She’s a really big difference for our team," ERHS setter Madelyn Williams said. "She’s played in the past and she’s always been a good libero, always been a good defensive player. She’s a great teammate, so she’s made a really big difference for our team.”
Berriochoa regularly leads East Rockingham in digs and has quietly served as a leader.
Despite not playing last season, the senior has shown a willingness and a desire to improve this year and her quiet work ethic has earned the respect of her teammates and coaches.
“She’s a life saver," Eagles second-year head coach Jonathan Williams said. "She really is. We have good defenders, but Bria coming back to the program and back into volleyball this year has been nothing short of an amazing transition. It’s high-level volleyball that you're seeing from her. She’s taken huge steps to own the libero position. She’s been amazing.”
One year ago, as Berriochoa watched East Rock fall short of the state title match with a loss to Central in the semifinals, she was inspired by the culture the program had built.
Now, as a member of the team and in her final season playing sports at ERHS, she's determined to help the Eagles get over the hump and make history once again.
"I’m willing to sacrifice anything for this team," Berriochoa said.
