There were a pair of locals named to the Virginia High School League Class 3 softball all-state first team after putting on impressive campaigns during their senior season.
Fort Defiance standout pitcher Lilian Berry and Turner Ashby third baseman Makenzie Cyzick were both chosen as first-team selections to cap off their high school career.
Berry earned her selection at her position while Cyzick was an at-large selection.
The Indians were well-represented on the Class 3 all-state second team with senior Courtney Begoon earning a spot at first base, along with fellow seniors Kiersten "Kirby" Ransome (3B) and Brooke Atkins (C) both earning at-large spots as well.
Berry, Ransome, Atkins and Begoon were part of a nine-player senior class that helped guide Fort to the VHSL Class 3 semifinals, where it fell to eventual state champion New Kent 2-0. It was one of the best seasons in program history for the Indians.
Joining the three Indians on the Class 3 all-state second team was Turner Ashby senior outfielder Sydney Lyons, who also played a key role as a leader for a team that exceeded expectations and reached the Class 3 state quarterfinals this season.
New Kent outfielder McKenna Mueller was named the Class 3 state player of the year after helping the Trojans win the program's first-ever state championship this season.
Mueller hit .488 with three homers and 32 RBIs as New Kent went 25-1 on the year.
