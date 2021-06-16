FORT DEFIANCE — Up until that point, Lilian Berry was cruising.
So, naturally, when the Oregon State commit and Fort Defiance standout ran into some trouble in the seventh with the bases loaded and just one out on the board, she took a deep breath and reminded herself what exactly got her there.
"I kind of got wild there," Berry said. "I just had to tell myself to trust in my defense. They had played great behind me. I took it one pitch at a time and just trusted them to get me out of it.”
Berry's teammates did just that as she struck out a batter and forced a grounder to end it as second-seeded Fort Defiance held on for a thrilling 3-1 win over third-seeded Turner Ashby in the Region 3C semifinals at FDHS on Wednesday.
With the victory, the Indians advance to the regional championship on Friday to take on top-seeded power Rustburg at RHS at 6 p.m.
“It was a heck of a game," Fort coach Todd Wood said. "I’m very proud. There were several adversity situations tonight and they fought through all of them. It was a great game. [TA coach] Clint [Curry] had them playing perfect in the field. There were several times where we would have regular base hits, but he played us perfectly so we couldn’t get through.”
All of the Indians' runs came in the fourth when Lindsay Atkins doubled to left to bring home two and Courtney Begoon had an RBI grounder in the next at-bat.
“I was super excited," Atkins said. "I was yelling on second, could hear the whole crowd screaming. I had a lot of emotion from it. I just had to come up with something big.”
From there, Berry dominated as she tossed a complete game, giving up one run on four hits and five walks with six strikeouts. She also had a triple at the plate.
“We were so excited," Berry said of the victory. "We were jumping up and down, screaming. We had good energy all night.”
Kiersten Ransome was 2-for-3 for Fort while Atkins was also 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Berry finished with a hit and a run scored and Brooke Atkins drew a walk.
“It’s huge for our girls, huge for our team, our program," Wood said. "TA is very well-coached. Clint is going to have them girls ready. He has his team ready every time they step on the field.”
Despite the loss, freshman Haley Lambert impressed with six strong innings, giving up two earned runs on five hits and a walk with a strikeout.
Also chipping in for the Knights (13-3) was Gracie Moyers, Kendall Simmers, Lily Moyers and Eva Ochoa with one hit apiece.
Now, Fort will face the tough task of facing Rustburg pitcher Eden Bigham, who is committed to the University of Virginia and has more than 500 career strikeouts.
Despite the pressure, Berry said her and her teammates will rely on each other once again.
“We’re excited, ready to go," Berry said. "Rustburg is a great team with great players. We just have to play our game.”
