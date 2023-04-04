In Greenville, freshman standout Holden Fitzgerald went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored, and a pair of RBIs as Riverheads used a big first inning to take down Harrisonburg in a unique non-district matchup.
Henley Dunlap, a sophomore, added two hits, a run, and an RBI for the Gladiators, while Camden Huffer, a junior, finished with three hits and an RBI, and freshman Brody Phillips had a double.
In relief, Phillips also tossed three innings, giving up no runs on just one hit and zero walks while striking out five HHS batters.
Junior outfielder Miguel Fajardo-Luis continued his recent hot streak, connecting on a grand slam for the Blue Streaks in the loss.
Senior Toby Corriston and junior Sawyer Hook had a hit each for Harrisonburg, and Hook also threw four innings on the mound.
The Gladiators (3-2) were right back in action Tuesday for their Shenandoah District opener at rival Stuarts Draft, while the Blue Streaks (1-5) will head to Western Albemarle on April 10.
