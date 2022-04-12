BROADWAY — Silence fell across the Broadway softball field only moments into Tuesday’s Valley District opener as the Spotswood softball team gathered together.
The Trailblazers watched their starting first baseman and senior captain Kailee Good leave the game before it even started with an injury.
Spotswood coach Brooke Hensley stood at the center of the Trailblazer huddle and helped remind them to relax and play their game before sending the girls back out to the field following the undisclosed injury to one of their leaders.
Although the team “took a while to get back in,” Spotswood pulled off the win with a seven-run fourth-inning explosion to defeat the Gobblers 11-3 at BHS.
“We definitely had [a moment] where we had to take deep breaths,” freshman catcher Charley Bentley said. “We got to do this for her, you know, as a team.”
The Gobblers quickly settled into a 3-0 lead in the first inning after back-to-back RBI singles by sophomore outfielder Jasmine Gett and junior infielder Serenity King, respectively, followed by a two-out walk to score.
Those were the only runs Spotswood would allow, though.
“They got hits to fall and we couldn’t,” Broadway coach Becky Cantrell said. “So, that’s basically kind of what it is.”
Spotswood’s offense came to life in response just as Broadway began to settle in, scoring seven runs to take over the game. It was one RBI after the other, thanks to the efforts of Bentley and senior infielder Abigail Claytor — the top offensive performers of the evening. Bentley finished with three hits and four RBIs, and Claytor earned an additional three hits and an RBI of her own.
The bases-clearing RBI double from Bentley was the eventual game-winner, giving Spotswood the 6-3 lead after tying the game two pitches prior. Rodriguez sent Bentley home for the seventh run of the inning before the Gobblers (1-7, 0-1 Valley) cut off the offense.
“I think we lost some momentum,” Cantrell said. “But, [we’re] a young squad, so we’re just learning to battle through.”
The Trailblazers (7-3, 1-0 Valley) relied on a defense that remained steady through the rest of the game, enjoying multiple three-up-three-down half innings before producing more runs on offense.
“I don’t know how many hits we ended up giving up but we did very well on the defensive end,” Hensley said. “Thankfully, we were able to pitch and help keep them to minimal hits.”
Spotswood’s outfield had the final say of the game, taking the one-two-three inning and ending any chance of Broadway’s opportunity to come back before it even began.
“It gave us a lot of confidence going through once we held them,” Bentley said. “We knew that on the offensive side, we could come back and score some runs.”
Spotswood 000 740 0 — 11 12 0
Broadway 120 000 0 — 3 4 5
Ware, Rodriguez and Blatz. King, Janzen and Sauder. W — Ware. L — King.
