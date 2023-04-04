Senior outfielder Brooke Morris had a massive night, going 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple, two runs scored, a stolen base, and six RBIs as Spotswood rolled to a 19-0 five-inning non-district softball shutout of Staunton on the road Monday.
Sophomore catcher Charley Bentley was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, four runs scored, and three RBIs for the Trailblazers, while junior standout Taelor Ware was 4-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored, and three RBIs while also pitching three innings.
CiCi Rodriguez, a senior shortstop, added an RBI single, while senior third baseman Aspen Jones had a two-run hit, and Braxten Jones, a senior first baseman, had two hits and an RBI.
Spotswood (5-2) is back in action Thursday at Fort Defiance in a rematch of last year’s Region 3C semifinal contest, while the Storm (2-2) hosted district foe Wilson Memorial on Tuesday.
