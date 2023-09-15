STUARTS DRAFT — A flurry of first-quarter offense was all Stuarts Draft needed to take care of Luray on Friday night as the Cougars’ ground game was too much for the visitors on the way to a 34-7 non-district prep football victory at home.
Freshman standout Baylor Graber rushed for 146 yards and three touchdowns while sophomore Derrick Moore went for 106 on the ground for the Cougars, who built a three-score lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
Cason Bryant carried for 138 yards to lead the way for Luray, but the Bulldogs struggled to sustain offense and the Cougars’ big plays were killers in the end.
“Our offensive line did a good job early in the game coming off the ball and sustaining blocks,” Draft head coach Nathan Floyd said. “Our backs run hard and they block well for each other, so it was all 11 guys on offense doing their job.”
Draft’s freshman back Baylor Graber took the handoff on the Cougar’s first play from scrimmage and went 52 yards for the score to give the home team an early lead. Landon Graber added another long touchdown run on Stuarts Draft’s next possession, going 26 yards for the score to make it 14-0 with 5:21 left in the first quarter.
“That freshman fullback is something special,” Luray head coach Lynn Hamilton said. “He hit that first trap right there and we hit him high and he bounced off and he was gone. We’ve seen this offense for four weeks now. We saw it coming and started attacking and once we attacked we slowed it down a little bit. But that first quarter, we were just kind of shell shocked.”
But Bryant answered with a long run of his own just 20 seconds later, going 70 yards to get the Bulldogs (1-3) back within a score. Draft (2-2) struck right back with a 70-yard run from Moore before the action slowed a bit.
The Cougars were able to tack on one more touchdown just before halftime to make it 28-7 at intermission.
Baylor Graber added his third rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter as the Cougars more or less eliminated any hope of a Luray comeback.
“Our defense got a stop early and our offense got it going in the first quarter,” Floyd said. “We were kind of able to control the clock after that and I’m proud of the effort and the way these guys bounced back.”
