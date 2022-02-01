BRIDGEWATER — Nolan Bailey looked to his left as he stood at the arc with the ball in his hands.
As his Turner Ashby teammates went through the set play, the sophomore forward opted to shoot it. Fortunately for Bailey, the ball sailed through the hoop and extended the Knights’ lead by three.
That turned into a trend for the remainder of the second quarter for Turner Ashby.
The Knights used a 28-point second quarter to pull away and cruised to a 71-54 rout of Valley District opponent Harrisonburg in boys basketball action in Bridgewater on Tuesday.
With the victory, Turner Ashby completed a season sweep of the Blue Streaks.
“It was a great win for our guys,” Knights first-year coach Clay Harris said. “They played hard. I just loved our effort tonight.”
The fourth quarter brought more excitement than expected for TA after Harrisonburg cut the deficit to nine. Up 55-46 at the end of the third, both teams were playing evenly matched.
But, just as in the second quarter, Turner Ashby got hot from 3-point range. Thanks to senior guard Jacob Keplinger, who finished the night with 14 points, the Knights found the back of the net when it counted most. TA had five 3-pointers in the second and two in the fourth.
“I like to shoot [3-pointers],” Keplinger said. “[Harris] said shoot everything.”
The fourth quarter was Harrisonburg’s lowest-scoring one, and while the Blue Streaks had the momentum in the third, it went away as the game ticked away. Harrisonburg was healthy, had all of its players playing and Keplinger said the Blue Streaks were one of the best the Knights have faced yet this season.
“They’re a very good team,” Keplinger said. “All their players today played well. We just played a little bit better.”
Ultimately, the first half deficit was too much for Harrisonburg to overcome.
“I think it’s about rhythm,” said senior guard Noah Gerber, who had a team-high 16 points. “It’s the saying, ‘You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.’ So, our motto [is] if you’re open, shoot it.”
Gerber said he was happy with the whole teams effort after the game, as the Knights have had the injury bug in recent weeks. So he was happy that his team got the win as the postseason nears.
“This win, it was really big for us,” Gerber said. “We’ve had some guys out. We’re just trying to get on a roll going into these next two weeks.”
Bailey and freshman forward Beau Baylor with 12 apiece for the Knights (10-6, 3-2 Valley). Eight total players picked up points in front of the home crowd.
Blue Streaks junior Jadon Burgess dominated the court for Harrisonburg (6-10, 2-2 Valley), scoring 16 points. He was the only player to hit double-dights for the visiting team, the next closest was junior Joel Alvarado with nine.
“We know Rockbridge is a good team,” Keplinger said. “We just got to come focus Friday and get a win.”
Harrisonburg 15 16 15 8 — 54
Turner Ashby 15 28 12 16 — 71
TURNER ASHBY (71) — Quintanilla 0 0-0 0, Hoover 0 0-0 0, Gerber 5 4-12 16, Keplinger 5 0-1 14, Bass 1 0-0 3, Baylor 6 0-0 12, Lyons 0 0-0 0, Kiser 2 0-0 5, Spruhan 2 2-2 6, Miller 1 0-0 3, Bravo 0 0-0 0, Bailey 4 1-2 12. Totals 26 9-18 71.
HARRISONBURG (54) — Burgess 7 0-1 16, Ortiz Martinez 1 0-0 2, Washington 0 0-0 0, Brown 2 1-2 5, Walker 0 0-0 0, Hottle-Madden 1 3-6, Cruce 3 0-0 7, Bert 2 0-0 4, Alvarado 4 1-1 9, Haverty 2 0-0 4, Edwards 0 1-1 1. Totals 22 6-11 54.
3-Point Goals — Harrisonburg 4 (Burgess 2, Hottle-Madden 1, Cruce 1), Turner Ashby 10 (Keplinger 4, Bailey 3, Miller 1, Bass 1, Kiser 1)
