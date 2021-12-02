BRIDGEWATER — It was the motherly instincts Leah Kiracofe has developed this season.
As the Turner Ashby senior forward watched her young teammates come up with stop after stop defensively and get into a tempo that resembled past highly-successful TA squads, she admitted she couldn’t help but smile at the progress that the team has already made early on this season.
“I feel like a proud mom,” said Kiracofe, a 5-foot-9 forward and three-year starter for the Knights. “I take care of a lot of them. We played a really, really good pace tonight. I was so proud of them.”
Turner Ashby handled business, using a 19-2 run in the second quarter to take control and never looked back in a convincing 72-47 non-district girls basketball victory over Fort Defiance on Thursday in Bridgewater.
The Indians, who are running an up-tempo, fast-paced offense under first-year coach Mike Gale and won by 56 points in their opener, never got it going from 3-point range and struggled defensively.
“They play a really unique style,” veteran Knights coach Rob Lovell said. “The things we were concerned about were the shift changes. We had to stay disciplined enough to match up. You don’t want to lose someone, defensively, and I thought our kids were terrific at that tonight.”
Kiracofe started the second-quarter run with a personal 8-0 spurt of her own. Brynne Gerber added a jumper and Kendall Simmers added back-to-back buckets. By the time Kiracofe added another bucket down low on a putback and Raevin Washington got a three-point play, TA led by 19.
“They run such a unique defense, too,” Lovell said of the Indians. “Handling the basketball and not throwing it all over the gym is key. Our kids did a great job of that. I was so proud of how they executed our game plan. It paid off in a big win against a team I think will win a lot of games.”
Kiracofe finished with 19 points to lead four Knights in double figures while Simmers had 18.
Also chipping in for TA (2-0) was Washington with 13 points and Gerber with 12.
“They’re a good team,” said Gale, who is in his first stint coaching girls basketball. “When you look at the schedule and see them early, it’s a good test for us. You want to play good competition early. Hopefully, we’ll work on things and play a little better next time we face them at our place.”
Kiersten Ransome, a standout guard for Fort (1-1), was held to 14 points on the evening.
“She’s a really good player,” Lovell said of Ransome, who had 27 in the Indians’ opener. “I’ve known that for four years. There aren’t many players around here that can shoot it like she does. We ran a number of players at her and they did a good job of not letting her get loose on the 3-point line and making her put the ball on the deck. Over the course of the game, that tends to matter.”
Despite the loss, Gale remains optimistic Fort will improve. Nine different Indians scored Thursday.
“It’s a process,” said Gale, an Indians alum. “You have to be patient. I wish we could cut corners and cheat and be ready to go. But, they’re working hard and trying to learn. It takes time. There are a lot of things we’ll improve on. I don’t know when it’ll happen, but I think we’ll be OK.”
As for the Knights, back-to-back victories to open the season have impressed Kiracofe.
As the lone returning starter and one of two seniors on the roster, she said it’s a process.
On Thursday, Kiracofe’s motherly pride had her beaming at the growth of her young teammates.
“We have so much potential,” Kiracofe said. “If we put it all together, by the end of the season, we can be a really good team.”
Fort Defiance 14 9 12 11 — 47
Turner Ashby 17 22 11 22 — 72
FORT DEFIANCE (47) — Ransome 5 3-4 14, Alexander 2 0-1 5, Hedrick 3 0-4 6, Hansbrough 1 0-0 2, Ryder 1 0-0 3, Shields 0 0-0 0, Hostetter 1 0-0 3, Dunbrack 0 0-2 0, Hostetter 3 1-2 7, Begoon 1 0-0 2, Cook 1 2-2 5. Totals 18 6-15 47.
TURNER ASHBY (72) — Sajko 0 1-2 1, Simmers 8 0-0 18, Gerber 5 2-2 12, Bowen 0 0-0 0, Kiracofe 8 3-5 19, Whetzel 1 1-2 3, Smith 1 0-2 2, Glendye 0 0-0 0, Lam 2 0-0 4, Washington 6 1-2 13, Krone 0 0-0 0. Totals 30 8-15 72.
3-Point Goals — Fort Defiance 5 (Ransome, Alexander, Ryder, Hostetter, Cook), Turner Ashby 2 (Simmers).
