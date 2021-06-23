SHENANDOAH — Just beyond the infield dirt in left field, Kenny Bennett leaped in the air before landing on his feet as players celebrated around him.
For Poquoson, it was just the moment the team had been waiting for.
“It’s exciting for our kids, exciting for our community,” Bennett said. “It’s been a tough year to grind through what we’ve grinded through. It’s very gratifying to have an opportunity. It’ll be a tough task, but it’s about the kids enjoying it. We’re making this an enjoyable experience for our kids.”
Poquoson used a five-run fifth inning that featured more walks than hits to pull away for an 8-3 win over Page County in the Virginia High School League Class 2 semifinals Wednesday in front of a packed house in Shenandoah.
With the victory, the Islanders advance to Saturday’s state championship against Lebanon, which defeated Chatham 4-0 in the other semifinal.
“We didn’t play well defensively,” PCHS coach Wayne Comer said. “At this time of the year, you have to play defense. They made all the plays.”
With the two teams knotted at 3-3 entering the sixth, back-to-back errors in the infield allowed Poquoson to put runners on the corners with no outs.
Gabe Ford then had a perfectly-placed bunt and Chase Horton added an RBI single two batters later to give the Islanders a sudden 2-0 advantage.
After Lance Williams was eventually pulled due to hitting the 110-pitch limit, T.R. Williams came in but failed to record an out and Poquoson added three more runs to make it 8-3 by inning’s end and deliver the dagger.
“We felt like we had to come here and put the ball in play,” Bennett said. “We’re blessed we play in a district with four or five arms like this. We see a lot of those guys, so you learn to play that style of ball. He’s good. There’s a reason [Williams] is going to Virginia Tech. The kid is a good pitcher. We knew we had to elevate our game today and play well.”
Despite taking the loss on the mound, Williams only gave up five hits and four walks across 5.2 innings of working while striking out 12 for Page.
Caleb Knighton pitched 1.1 innings of shutout baseball in relief.
Aidan Painter, Hagan Bradley and Caden Good had RBI singles for the Panthers (11-4), who finished with seven hits as a team in the loss.
“It was our goal to make the state tournament,” Comer said. “We won our district, won our region. We made it to this point, so we’re proud. We’re still young and we have a lot of guys coming back, so we’ll see what happens.”
