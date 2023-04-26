LEXINGTON — Leading off the bottom of the first inning, sophomore infielder Clay Irvin hit a solo home run to give Rockbridge County the lead, but the day belonged to the Broadway offense.
The Gobblers answered with a six-run third inning to pick up a pivotal 9-5 Valley District baseball victory over the Wildcats in Lexington on Tuesday.
Sophomore outfielder Kadyn Sprinkle started the rally with a line-drive single to right center. Fellow sophomore Lee Slater drew a walk, and both would score on West Virginia commit Bransen Hensley’s triple to right field. Junior Conner Michael hit a double off the left-center wall, scoring Hensley. After swiping third base, Michael and senior Hunter Deavers, who walked, would score on sophomore Sy Crider’s laser to right center. Sophomore Peyton Frank would tally the last RBI of the inning with a single to left center.
Crider, another W.Va. commit, would settle in on the bump, throwing five complete innings, striking out six, scattering four hits and allowing one earned run.
“It’s been a little bit since my last outing,” Crider said. “I’ve been throwing bullpens to stay fresh, but the schedule the last two weeks hasn’t given me a chance to get in the groove. We made an adjustment after the first time through the lineup and our defense really took care of me.”
While Crider limited the Rockbridge offense, the Gobblers saw quality at-bats with runners in scoring position from eight out of nine starters.
“I have to give our coaching staff a lot of credit,” Broadway head coach George Laase complimented. “Our assistant coaches really concentrate on trying to help build confidence and make adjustments in the dugouts after at bats. The players are very receptive and when they get that base knock, it just starts to carry on to the next man.”
The Broadway offense was led by Hensley and Sprinkle, with two hits on the day. Crider and Michael each drove in two runs.
Rockbridge County started to piece together a rally in the bottom of the seventh, but sophomore Ty Sharpe came on in relief of junior Shea Kushner and quickly induced a double play, followed by a pop out to Michael to end the game at second base.
“We really want to put teams away when we get the chance,” Sharpe added. “We want to keep getting better every game, every pitch.”
Crider picked up the win for the Gobblers (10-4, 3-1 Valley), who travel to Elkton Thursday for a big-time non-district clash at East Rockingham, which enters on an 11-game winning streak.
The Wildcats (4-8, 1-3 Valley) look to snap a four-game skid Thursday at home against non-district opponent Parry McCluer.
“This is a nice win over a well-coached program,” Laase said. “This is the start of a huge week for us, and we want to carry the momentum into the matchup with East Rock.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.