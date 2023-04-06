It was a wild, back-and-forth Shenandoah District contest featuring 36 runs, 28 hits, six errors, and scoring in every single inning.
But ultimately, Buffalo Gap ended with a 21-15 victory over Augusta County rival Fort Defiance in prep baseball action in Swoope on Tuesday.
There were multiple innings where each team exploded offensive, as the Bison scored seven runs in the second, five in the third, and five in the fifth. The Indians had a four-run fourth and seven-run fifth.
There were many individual standouts, with junior infielder Blake Robertson leading the Gap attack, going 3-for-5 with a trio of runs scored and a team-high five RBIs in the district victory.
Dylan Alphin, a senior outfielder, was 3-for-5 with a double, three runs scored, and an RBI, while junior infielder Kameron Lewis finished 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored, and a trio of RBIs.
Kasey Fitzgerald and Kody Bright, a pair of juniors in the two leadoff sports for the Bison, had two hits and an RBI apiece, while junior Hunter Showalter had a two-run single, and junior infielder Haden Toler finished with an RBI single, a walk, and a run scored.
For the Indians, senior infielder Josh Hostetter had one of his best games, finishing 2-for-3 with a double and a team-high four RBIs.
Logan Mayhew, a senior catcher, had a solo home run for Fort, while junior infielder Jacob Shifflett had two hits and a pair of RBIs.
Senior outfielder Dillon Lavaway was 2-for-4 with an RBI double for the Indians, and junior infielder Jace Cole also had a pair of hits.
Dante Mazariegos, a senior, and junior Addison Stewart added one hit each, and senior Jack Liskey finished with a single and two RBIs.
The Bison (5-1, 1-0 Shenandoah), who have now won four straight, were back in action Thursday with a big Augusta County rivalry game at Riverheads, while Fort (3-2, 0-1 Shenandoah) was aiming to snap a two-game losing streak with a non-district game against Broadway.
