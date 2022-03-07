For the first time since 2018, Buffalo Gap is headed to the state championship.
The Bison defeated Rappahannock County 40-26 in the Virginia High School League Class 1 girls basketball semifinals at Strasburg High School on Monday.
With the victory, Gap advances to play Honaker in the state title game on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at the Stuart C. Siegel Center in downtown Richmond.
“It’s exciting," Bison coach Phillip Morgan said. "I’m extremely happy for them. They work so hard. It’s been a long season to get here, but they kept working.”
For a young team that has surpassed expectations this season, it was fitting that a freshman came up big as 5-foot-5 guard Hannah Coffman led Gap with 10 points and five rebounds in the victory. Ava Cline, a junior, added nine points for the Bison.
“She came in and gave us a huge lift," Morgan said of Coffman. "She did a super job off the bench.”
Avery Bradley had seven points and five steals for the Bison (16-11), who avenged a loss to the Panthers in the Region 1B championship game a week ago, while Leah Sherrill also chipped in with five points and Paige Fix had seven rebounds. Gap won despite playing without standout guard Bailey Talley.
“We’ll get to play in the Siegel Center," Morgan said. "Looking back at the start, this would have been a dream to get here. It was a dream. Now it’s a reality. And we’ve got a shot.”
Buffalo Gap 7 9 10 14 — 40
Rappahannock County 5 5 9 7 — 26
BUFFALO GAP (40) —Emurian 1 0-0 2, Richie 0 0-2 0, Cline 2 5-6 9, Bradley 3 0-0 7, Sherrill 2 0-0 5, Minter 1 0-0 2, Fix 1 0-0 3, Huffer 0 0-0 0, Coffman 4 1-4 10, Miller 0 0-0 0, Carter 0 0-0 0, Clark 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 6-11 40.
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY (26) — Loving 5 0-2 10, Ellis 0 0-4 0, Brown 0 0-0 0, T. Atkins 1 5-10 7, Jenkins 4 1-2 9, Tuel 0 0-0 0, Shakelford 0 0-0 0, Dodson 0 0-0 0, B. Atkins 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 6-18 26.
3-Point Goals — Buffalo Gap 4 (Bradley, Sherrill, Fix, Coffman).
