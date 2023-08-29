For the second time this season, Buffalo Gap swept.
The Bison, in a rematch of their season opener from exactly a week ago, cruised past non-district foe Mountain View 25-18, 25-21, 25-17 in a convincing win in Swoope.
Once again, senior Hannah Woolridge had a solid evening for Gap, finishing with six aces and eight kills, while classmate Caroline Alger ran the show with 13 assists and three aces.
Also chipping in for the Bison was senior Ella Williams with five aces and five digs, while sophomore defensive specialist Sadie Shifflett finished with five aces and four digs.
Taylor Hassett, a sophomore, also had four kills and a trio of blocks for BGHS in the win.
Gap (2-1) will return to action Tuesday at home in a non-district match against Nelson County, while Mountain View (0-3) travels to Massanutten Military Academy on Thursday.
