It was a fitting ending for a battle between two of Augusta County’s biggest rivals.
Junior standout Caroline Alger’s two-run double knotted up the game, and she proceeded to score on a passed ball in the ensuing at-bat to give second-seeded Buffalo Gap a wild 4-3 win over third-seeded Riverheads in the Region 1B softball semifinals on Tuesday in Swoope.
With the victory, the Bison clinched a spot in the Virginia High School League Class 1 state tournament and will travel to top-seeded Central-Lunenburg for the regional championship on Thursday.
Locked in a pitcher’s duel between Alger and Gladiators senior ace Destiny Good for most of the night, Riverheads took a two-run lead in the ninth with a two-run single from sophomore Leah Bryant.
But in the bottom half of that same frame, senior Jasmine Harris doubled, and classmate Madeline Miller singled, setting up Alger’s two-run double to left to knot the score up and set up the heroics.
Harris finished 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored for the Bison, and sophomore Hannah Coffman had a hit, while Miller and Alger’s ninth-inning knocks were the only other hits of the game for Gap.
In the circle, however, Alger was electric with a complete-game, extra-innings effort, giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits and a trio of walks while racking up a ridiculous 13 strikeouts.
Good was equally as impressive for Riverheads, going 8.1 innings and allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and zero walks with eight strikeouts before being pulled in the ninth.
At the plate for the Gladiators (13-5), sophomore Cheyenne Bottenfield had a double, while junior shortstop Maggie Robertson and junior infielder Ella Galford finished with one hit apiece.
The Bison (14-5) will face Central-Lunenberg in the Region 1B championship on Thursday at 6 p.m.
