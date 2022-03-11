As his players started a drill to open practice with just a few student managers operating the clock over on the side, Phillip Morgan was nowhere to be found.
The Buffalo Gap girls basketball coach was finishing up an interview with a newspaper from southwest Virginia. The day before, he said he had interviewed with two other newspapers and a television station stopped by to talk with him as well.
When he returned to the gym and his players were already lined up and fully entrenched in a half-court drill to start get things started, he faced another reporter.
“We’ve really been talking about enjoying the moment, enjoying the fact that we got here," the eighth-year Bison girls basketball coach said. "But, man, this thing is a whirlwind right now."
When Gap takes on Honaker in the Virginia High School League Class 1 girls basketball state championship today at 4:30 p.m. at Virginia Commonwealth University's Stuart C. Siegel Center in Richmond, it'll cap a magical postseason run that even the Bison's own players didn't see coming.
“It’s crazy," BGHS senior Leah Sherrill said. "I don’t think, at the beginning, anyone thought about this happening. Now we’re here, we’re ready for it.”
It's been an untraditional path to the state title game for Gap, which hasn't put more than four wins in a row together at any point throughout the year.
The Bison (16-11) ranked fifth in the competitive Shenandoah District, which features five Class 2 and Class 3 schools and just one fellow Class 1 opponent, and was the No. 3 seed in Region 1B.
Gap made it through to the regional championship, but fell to Rappahannock County. Then, after defeating West Point in the state quarterfinals, the Bison went down to Strasburg High School and avenged that loss to the Panthers in the state semifinal round. Both games were low-scoring, defensive battles.
“As a coach, you always dream about it in terms of, ‘This is where we’d like to get to,’" Morgan said about the unexpected late-season surge. "But with what we lost last year and no one on this team averaging more than four points per game over the past two seasons, it wasn’t necessarily the expectation. If you would have asked me on the first day of practice if we were going to be in the state championship, I probably would have told you no."
In their first season at the Class 1 level, Gap players have learned the lesson of not taking losses too hard, especially against higher classifications. Instead, the Bison have tried to take lessons away.
The Bison suffered a 27-point beating at the hands of Class 3 Staunton back in December and after the game, Morgan said he sat down with the players to explain how the team needed to focus on simply getting better and if they did that, they would still have a chance to make a run in the Class 1 playoffs.
Turns out, Buffalo Gap was able to do just that.
“It was possible," Gap senior Paige Fix said. "I just didn’t know if we’d put our minds to it. I knew we could, but I wasn’t sure if we had the confidence."
The players said one of the turning points came when the Bison suffered a 59-45 loss to rival Riverheads in the regular-season finale in Greenville, but turned around eight days later and edged the Gladiators 49-48 in the Region 1B semifinals. That win clinched Gap's spot in the VHSL Class 1 tournament.
“Toward the end of the Riverheads game, we all started to work together," Fix said. "It was like, ‘Hey, if we work together, we can win.’ We’re a good team.”
The Bison will face their biggest test yet as they return to the state championship for the first time since finishing as state runner-up in 2018.
Facing the two-time defending Class 1 champion Tigers, Gap will face a team that's extremely talented and enters the game on a 21-game winning streak.
“The girls are very focused," said Honaker coach Misty Davis Miller, a former all-state point guard at the school. "Even in the locker room after our [state semifinal] win over Parry McCluer [on Monday], they were excited, but not celebrating. They are hungry for one more. They have the mindset they want to finish the mission they are on.”
The Tigers (26-3) have won every game by at least 17 points during their lengthy winning streak. Their only three losses this year came in a pair of setback to Class 2 Ridgeview, which won the Mountain 7 District, and a two-game split with Class 2 Marion, which won the Southwest District as well.
Honaker hasn't lost to a Class 1 opponent at all since falling to Patrick Henry-Glade Spring in the Region 1D championship game back in 2020. They later avenged that loss in the Class 1 semifinals.
“Our biggest strength is the level of defense the girls can play with their athleticism and the depth of our team," Miller said. "We have been able to play eight-deep all season and not drop off when we sub. There were games all year where we didn’t know who would be the leading scorer."
Much like the Bison, balance is key for the Tigers on the offensive end with five different players averaging at least six points per game this season.
Honaker was the Class 1 co-champion during the 2020 season, which was abruptly cancelled before the championship game was ever played due to COVID-19, and won the program's first outright state title in 2021. The Tigers also have a runner-up trophy from 2014.
“Buffalo Gap will play hard and aggressive," Miller said. "Like the rest of the season, I feel our defense will be our key and our focus”
The Bison feature almost an entirely new roster with Fix, Sherrill and Ryleigh Clark serving as the team's only seniors. There are four freshmen on the roster and four sophomores. The team lost multiple starters from a year ago.
“We’ve been like that all season," Clark said. "Everyone continues to be surprised by us. To continue to prove people wrong has been great.”
Sophomore guard Bailey Talley suffered an injury against West Point in the state quarterfinals and was ruled out for the remainder of the season.
As the "heart and soul" of the team and their leading scorer, the Bison have tried to rally around their injured teammate and have played inspired.
“It hasn’t really set in yet," Clark said. "It’ll probably sink in Saturday morning when we get on the bus and get ready to go. It’s been a crazy experience. These girls have been amazing. It’s been a great team effort from everybody.”
Buffalo Gap has managed to do something no one could have expected coming into the year with one of its youngest rosters in recent memory.
It's taken a lot of folks by surprise around Swoope, even their head coach.
"Just remember it's still a game," Morgan said. "Let's settle down and play."
As the chaos of playing in a state championship settles down and the Bison prepare to take the floor at the Siegel Center for the first time in four years, Morgan and his squad are taking a deep breath and embracing their role.
They've been underdogs in almost every game thus far in the postseason.
Now the Gap players, and coaches, are ready to take on that role on one more time.
"I told them great moments come from great opportunities," Morgan said. "They just need to keep working on the opportunity and the moment will come.”
