SWOOPE — Champions are defined by how they handle pressure-cooker situations.
Altavista made the winning plays late in regulation and the second overtime Saturday night as the Colonels rallied from a late seven-point deficit to upend top-seeded Buffalo Gap 50-49 to capture the Region 1B boys basketball championship in Swoope.
The third-seeded Colonels had their backs pinned firmly against the wall after Gap’s Bennett Bowers leaked out for a fastbreak layup to give the Bison a 52-45 lead with 3:15 remaining in the game.
But the Bison failed to make the game-winning plays down the stretch, enabling Altavista to go on a closing 9-2 spurt, sending the game to its first overtime.
Both teams missed on golden opportunities to close it out in the first overtime with only two field goals scored in the four-minute session.
Altavista’s Jayden Boyd converted a Bison turnover into the go-ahead layup for a 50-48 lead with 1:41 remaining in the second OT. Gap once again missed out on chances to tie or win.
Both teams were assured to be playing on into Friday’s Class 1 state quarterfinals, but with the gut-wrenching loss, now the Bison have the tall order of going on the road to Region 1A champion Lancaster, which sports a 23-1 record. Lancaster, whose only loss came to Church Hill Academy out of Richmond, won the Region 1A championship Friday by crushing W&L-Montross 74-42.
“I think most would agree Lancaster is probably the best Class 1 team in the state this year,” Gap head coach Chad Ward said. “It will be a tough task to go three hours away and play in their house, but we look forward to the opportunity to go there and try to pull an upset next Friday.”
Both Gap basketball teams have long trips ahead as the Bison girls head to West Point for their quarterfinal game. The Pointers beat Rappahannock (Warsaw) 38-30 on Saturday for the Region 1A title.
While the Bison have to hit the road, Altavista earned the right to stay at home to host W&L-Montross.
Altavista junior Stuart Hunt had a monster game for the Colonels. He scored 12 of his game-high 23 points in the first half, and hit two huge 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.
“We are glad to be able to play at home next week,” Hunt said. “We play much better at home with more of our fans behind us. It will be a lot easier on us.”
While the Bison (18-6) had their trouble stopping Hunt’s size and strength, the Colonels threw everything but the kitchen sink at Gap’s scoring machine Bowers. Altavista started out in a zone and switched to a box-and-one in the second quarter. By the fourth period and both overtimes, Altavista head coach Casey Johnson went way out character by going straight man. All the switching worked as Bowers finished with 15 points, but only four coming in the final quarter and extra time.
“Bowers is a phenomenal player,” Johnson said. “It will be a crime if he isn’t playing at least at the D2 level in college. We weren’t going to let him beat us. We put sophomore Anthony Clay on him by the fourth quarter. Anthony did a wonderful job harassing him into a couple late turnovers and also blocked at least one of Bowers’ shot.”
Johnson can envision a rematch down the road.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if these two teams don’t see each other again in the semifinals,” he said. “Chad has done a great job at Gap. A lot of our fans remember him from when he was an assistant here, and I know they were torn. They wanted us to win, but they are also still fans of Chad.”
Altavista 14 11 5 14 2 4 — 50
Buffalo Gap 16 10 9 9 2 3 — 49
ALTAVISTA (50) — B.Tweedy 4 0-0 9, Boyd 5 0-0 10, Hunt 10 1-1 23, R.Ford 4 0-0 8, A.Clay, Dawkins, Reynolds, TOTALS 23 1-1 50.
BUFFALO GAP (49) — Lowe 1 0-0 3, Bowers 6 0-1 15, Hewitt 3 5-6 11, Ingram 3 0-0 8, Canterbury 3 1-3 7, LaPorte 2 0-0 5, Hohenstein, TOTALS 18 6-10 49.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.