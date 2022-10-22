STAUNTON — The Staunton Storm have been one of the best stories of the high school football season, bringing an undefeated record into Friday's homecoming contest at Winston Wine Memorial Stadium in the backyard brawl against Buffalo Gap.
The Bison, known for their powerful rushing attack, surprisingly went to the air and used a suffocating defensive effort to hand the Storm their first loss on the year with a 22-17 victory in a pivotal Shenandoah District football matchup.
Winning the coin toss, the Bison elected to receive to set the tone. After the touchback, Buffalo Gap went on a 14-play, 80-yard scoring drive that lasted eight and a half minutes, highlighted by Sophomore running back Colby Yeago ripping off a 13-yard sweep to move inside the 30-yard line. Senior quarterback Micah Canterbury showcased his deep ball skills finding fellow senior 6-foot-5 wideout Luke Tinsley streaking down the sideline for a 24-yard pitch and catch to put Gap ahead 6-0. The two-point conversion was denied.
After the Gap defense forced a three-and-out, the Bison found paydirt again early in the second quarter capping off an eight-play, 71-yard drive with a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Canterbury. Yeago and senior running back Dylan Alphin did the damage to the Storm defense with big chunks of 32 and 14 yards, respectively. Junior Ryan Shiflet powered in with the two-point conversion, making it 14-0 Gap.
Staunton regrouped and senior quarterback Walker Darby hit all five passing attempts on the drive, finding the dynamic sophomore receiving duo of Thomas Chisley and Marc Geffrard down to the 12-yard line. However, the Bison defense came up big with a seven-yard tackle for loss on a third-and-2. Coach Michael Bell sent out his kicking weapon in senior Augustin Miguel, drilling the 36-yard field goal through the uprights to put the Storm on the board with Gap leading 14-3.
Following the touchback, Gap was on the move again, but the drive was thwarted with a jump ball interception by Geffrard, his seventh pick this season. The Staunton offense couldn't capitalize on the turnover and pinned the Bison deep playing the field position battle.
Junior linebacker Peyton Dunn added to his 83 tackles on the season, stuffing the Bison and forcing a punt with just under three minutes remaining in the half. The kick was fumbled by the return man and Buffalo Gap pounced on the opportunity at the 21-yard line.
Moments later, Canterbury found Tinsley again down the right sideline for another 24-yard touchdown pass, pinballing off defensive backs and diving into the endzone. Yeago added the two-point conversion run to increase the Bison lead 22-3.
"We spent the last couple of weeks at practice working on getting the connection together, between Micah and I, and the hype of getting a chance to make the plays to beat an undefeated team on their homecoming game was incredible," stated Tinsley, who finished with five catches for 75 yards and two scores.
The Storm (7-1, 3-1 Shenandoah) wouldn't go quietly into the half. On the ensuing kickoff, Thomas Chisley caught the pooch kick at the 44-yard line, made one cut, and outraced the kickoff team taking it to the house 56 yards to carry the momentum into the locker room. Miguel's kick was true and the Gap lead was cut to 22-10.
Following a scoreless third quarter, Staunton, known for their late comeback victories the past two weeks, used an interception by defensive back Andre Johnson to ignite one more rally. Sophomore running back Braylen Fields rumbled down the sidelines for 25 yards and Darby hit Geffrard for a 14-yard laser touchdown throw. On the play, the Bison were hit with a personal foul, which would be added on the kickoff. The extra point was good and it was suddenly a one-possession game with Buffalo Gap holding on to the 22-17 lead.
The Storm tried to use the short kickoff for an onside attempt that was recovered by Buffalo Gap at the 30-yard line. Controlling the clock, the Bison wore down the Staunton defense, setting up a fourth-and-3 at the 16-yard line.
Gap head coach Brad Wygant went for the knockout punch, using a misdirection scissor trap springing Alphin for the game-clinching first down.
"We saw that they were moving with our motion and we wanted to use that against them, Dylan ran hard, and our guys up front blocked extremely well," Wygant said.
Canterbury was the offensive star for the Bison (5-3, 2-2 Shenandoah), who snapped a two-game skid with the victory, with the Fairmont State baseball commit accounting for a hand in all three scores.
"It was a big game for us and we had a great week of practice. It felt great to throw the ball like we did, we have a 6-5 kid that can go up and get it, but we showed we are still Buffalo Gap with smash-mouth football," Canterbury added.
An elated Coach Wygant summed the evening up well after the big win.
"We are going to take 24 hours to celebrate the win, and then we are going to get back to work and prepare for a talented Wilson [Memorial] team," Wygant said. "From top down, and bottom up, guys get better, coaches get better, everybody works."
Buffalo Gap 6 16 0 0 — 22
Staunton 0 10 0 7 — 17
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
BG — Tinsley 24 pass from Canterbury (run failed), 3:26
Second Quarter
BG — Canterbury 1 Run (Shiflet Run), 10:50
STA — Miguel 36 field goal, 6:03
BG — Tinsley 24 pass from Canterbury (Yeago Run), 0:32
STA — Chisley 56 kickoff return (Miguel Kick), 0:23
Fourth Quarter
STA — Geffrard 14 pass from Darby (Miguel Kick), 9:51
