Buffalo Gap head coach Brad Wygant consistently preaches the importance of staying focused and locked in, especially in a difficult Shenandoah District.
As the third-seeded Bison get set to host sixth-seeded William Campbell on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Region 1B football quarterfinals, that couldn't ring more true.
Gap closed the regular season with a gritty 31-22 win over Fort Defiance last week and is hoping that positive momentum is sustained moving forward.
"We played pretty well against a good team on Friday," Wygant said. "We cannot lose momentum, however. We realize that our new season starts now and if we don't take care of our business, then it will be a short one."
The Generals are a team that was forced to forfeit a regional semifinal against Riverheads last year due to a COVID-19 outbreak and has just three wins this year.
Despite that, William Campbell does have speed and athleticism, especially at the skill positions, and Wygant knows the Generals have the potential to make big plays.
"William Campbell is going to be a tough opponent," Wygant said. "They have loads of speed and size and can hurt us in many ways. We can't take them lightly."
The Bison have relied on a strong running game this season with Dylan Alphin leading the way with 115 carries for 906 yards and six touchdowns.
Colby Yeago has 76 carries for 553 yards and four scores while Blake Robertson has 34 carries for 268 yards and five more. Jeffery Hildebrand, meanwhile, had quite the season himself with 96 carries for 512 yards and four touchdowns.
Through the air, Gap has been more active than previous years with baseball standout Micah Canterbury throwing for 502 yards and nine scores while Luke Tinsley, a lengthy tight end, serves as his top target with 26 receptions and six touchdowns.
The Bison lost three of their last five games after a 4-1 start, but one win came against previously unbeaten Staunton and last week's was an impressive outing.
If Gap hopes to make a deep postseason run this season, attention to detail will be vital.
"It all comes down to focus," Wygant said. "Our guys have to lock in during every practice and everyone has to be ready to contribute if called upon."
