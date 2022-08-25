SWOOPE — With the surprise move to Class 1 last season, a lot of success suddenly came to the Buffalo Gap athletic department, including on the gridiron last fall.
The Bison were able to put together an impressive 7-3 campaign in the regular season and win a first-round playoff game to ultimately reach the Region 1B semifinals.
Then, in the second round, Gap ran into a familiar foe in longtime rival and Class 1 power Riverheads.
The result? A lopsided 37-0 loss to end a promising season.
“We have a ton of confidence this year," Bison senior receiver Luke Tinsley. "We try not to think about Riverheads. For us, it’s one game at a time, one scrimmage, one practice. Our confidence will get us a long way.”
The Bison are looking to close the gap between themselves and the Gladiators and with a solid assortment of talent returning, along with some promising newcomers, they may be able to inch a bit closer to derailing the local dynasty this season.
That's not to say Gap will be the favorite against Riverheads or should be entering the season, but there is reason to believe the Bison will continue to play good football and could be more competitive.
“We’re getting ready, working hard," Bison senior Dylan Alphin said. "Hopefully we’re ready. We had a lot more people coming out this summer than past years."
Entering his fourth season as the Gap head coach, Brad Wygant said the program is coming off arguably its best offseason and it has given him a spark of energy.
“We had a great offseason with a lot of participation," Wygant said. "There were a lot of guys coming in throughout the end of the year and all summer, especially with our young guys. We saw a ton of them. I really got to know the young guys, our older players did. We were able to find out which guys were going to be the leaders here.”
Under Wygant, the Bison have never had a losing season. Last year, though, the team looked polished and had the makings of a program eager to make postseason noise.
With key positions back this year and some new faces that have brought that spark, the potential to take that next step collectively is certainly there.
“We’ve had a lot of changes at a lot of key positions and a lot of coaching staff changes," Wygant said. "I told the guys in the preseason that I was going to lean on them more than I ever have. So far, it’s been great and they’ve stepped up. I know it’s too early to tell how long that will last, but they’re just what we need them to be."
The Shenandoah District is one of the more challenging leagues in the state due to the physicality and style of play from the teams and the consistency each season.
Wygant, a former assistant at rival Wilson Memorial, said that forces the Gap coaching staff to put an emphasis on building toughness early on in preseason training camp.
“The first thing we do is that our practices are tough," Wygant said. "We thrive on competition, compete in our drills and make sure our guys are prepared for a Friday night. Competition is what makes our guys better. The toughness is pretty much built into them from a young age. You will not succeed if you’re not tough. You’ll have some long weeks and long nights if you’re not. If you don’t have it, we better find it.”
Last year, the move to the Class 1 level was beneficial for Gap in multiple sports.
Although the six-time state champions reside nearby, it doesn't mean the Bison are shying away from the opportunity this team now has in front of them this season.
In fact, Gap is ready to take another step up from its success just a season ago.
“I’m really confident with what we have this year — not just the returning talent, but the camaraderie as well," Tinsley said. "A bunch of us are close and I think it’s going to take us a long way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.