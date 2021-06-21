SWOOPE — Moments after attempting a steal in the final regular-season game of her high school basketball career, Natalye Graham fell to the floor in pain.
What she originally thought was a simple hyperextension of her knee was later found out to be a torn ACL and, as a result, her senior softball season was lost.
“It’s been rough sitting on the sidelines, rough going through the rehab process of all of it," the Buffalo Gap senior said. "In the end, it’s all going to be worth it.”
When the Bison travel to Charlotte County on Tuesday to take on Randolph-Henry in the Virginia High School League Class 2 softball semifinals at 6 p.m., they'll do so without their shortstop and second pitcher in her full uniform.
But despite missing this special season with her Gap teammates due to the injury, Graham said it's been a journey that she'll relish her entire life.
“It has made me very proud," Graham said. "When I found out I had torn my ACL, I was upset and [Bison coach] Darren [Pultz] was upset because I was his shortstop. It’s been very rewarding for myself to see the success. I’ve played with these girls since I was young. To be able to give them some knowledge I’ve learned and how they’ve grown over the past year, it’s just awesome."
Gap opened up the season with back-to-back wins over Staunton River, but after a pair of one-run losses to Shenandoah District rivals Stuarts Draft and Fort Defiance, the players said it wasn't clear if this team would find much success.
Kate Alger, however, had different plans as the Bison leaned on their senior ace in the circle and at the plate and reeled off six straight wins to close the season. A win over Class 3 Fort on June 1 proved to Gap that it was a legit contender.
“I’ve had more talented teams in the past, but this team here just seems to find ways to win," Pultz said. "Here lately, I think playing in the district that we played in and coming out successful gave them a lot of confidence. They realized, ‘Hey, we beat some really good teams.’ I think the girls know what they’re capable of doing and believe in themselves and their confidence is there and that’s going to help us. When you play with confidence, you do pretty good.”
That confidence has shined through the Bison's play this postseason with a 10-0 rout of East Rockingham in the regional semifinal and then a gritty 2-0 win over Class 2 favorite Page County in last week's Region 2B title game in Shenandoah.
“That game was not our focus," Pultz said. "Yeah, we had to win that game to move forward, but we need to stay focused on what our end goal is — to win a state championship. We have two games left. We want to win this semifinal game and get it back to Buffalo Gap. We’re taking it one game at a time and our main focus is on this game right now. We can’t get all involved in all the drama. … We’ve got a job to do. We can’t get caught up in the other stuff.”
At practice on Friday after the emotional win over the Panthers, Alger said she noticed the Bison weren't as sharp as they typically are early on. As one of four seniors on the roster, she said she decided she needed to get that fixed quickly.
“Coming off that big high, you can kind of lose focus a little bit," Alger said. "As a team captain, I had to kind of have a talk with everybody. That was awesome, but we’re here to win a state championship and we have to put that in the past. This is the time where we have to take that game that we won and stay on the high, but not get sloppy. We have to stayed focused and ready to win.”
Alger, who will play at Christopher Newport University next season, was named the Region 2B Co-Player of the Year with Page's Taylor Hankins on Saturday.
Pultz said without that senior, the Bison would be a completely different team.
“It’s a huge luxury, especially when you just have to concentrate mainly on getting runs and how to score," Pultz said of having Alger. "We’re more focused on, spent a lot more practice time on hitting and your short game. We’re just trying to come up with ways to score because we know we’re going to be in the ballgame. We just have to figure out how to score. That’s our main thing.”
For Alger, a senior season that was cut down in size due to COVID-19 wasn't ideal. But after coming up short of reaching the state tournament as a sophomore in 2019, she said this final run with Gap has been special.
“There were downfalls to this senior year but there were some things that were great and wouldn’t have happened in any other year," Alger said. "Two years ago, I thought that was our year to go all the way and win it. Sometimes God just has different plans and this year, coming this far, has been really great.”
Graham, meanwhile, will head off to play at nearby Eastern Mennonite University next season as one of many locals planning to play for veteran coach JD McCurdy.
After a bizarre late-season injury in basketball that cost her the final high school season in the sport she loves, it'd be understandable if Graham was ready to move on and get a fresh start with the Royals next year in Harrisonburg.
But as the Bison now sit two wins away from a coveted state championship, it'll be Graham sitting in the dugout, cheering loudest as she enjoys the final run.
"At the beginning of this year, if you told me we’d be playing in the state semifinals, I’d tell you that you’re crazy," Graham said. "It was hard. I didn’t think we were going to pull together the way we did. We just pulled together. It’s been a lot to handle, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”
