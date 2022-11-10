SWOOPE — Coming into Thursday's Region 1B football quarterfinal against William Campbell, Buffalo Gap running back Dylan Alphin was approaching the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the year.
The 6-foot, 185-pound senior needed just 94 yards to reach that mark.
Turns out, he'd get all of that and some more.
Alphin ran for 250 yards and scored three touchdowns as the third-seeded Bison defeated the sixth-seeded Generals 56-36 in their regional playoff opener in Swoope.
Buffalo Gap head coach Brad Wygant was enthusiastic after the game when told Alphin was able to reach the milestone.
“That's good," Wygant said. "He was 94 yards short of a 1000, so I haven’t told him yet. I know he doesn’t count his own yards. I know how the kid operates. I’ve known him since he was a freshman and to see him grow into the leader, into the athlete, into the guy that I can lean on, his teammates can lean on — it is so impressive. I’m so happy for him. I’m happy for all of these guys getting the win and getting to keep playing.”
Alphin paced a Buffalo Gap rushing attack that collected over 500 yards on the ground in the contest as sophomore Colby Yeago and junior Blake Robertson also scored multiple touchdowns each.
William Campbell was able to expose Gap's pass defense in the first half of the game, but Wygant made some halftime adjustments and it paid off with an interception by Robertson on the Generals' first drive of the second half, which led to his second touchdown on the night.
Wygant explained how much Robertson means to his team on both sides of the ball.
“He’s been our jack-of-all-trades guy,” Wygant said. “He’s found the end zone in so many different ways this year, and the kid makes plays for us and I love having him out here. He's got a great attitude, team-first guy. So we made the defensive adjustments we made and put him in a spot he hasn’t played and he took to it and got everybody else up and it was what we needed.”
That interception was the only blemish for William Campbell sophomore quarterback Montevius Thompson, who had 300 passing yards and four touchdowns for the Generals in the contest.
William Campbell head coach Danny Broggin said he was proud of his young quarterback in the contest and believes the team can build off of it going into the offseason.
“He, along with a lot of other guys, [had great performances tonight],” Broggins said. “We’re playing a lot of sophomores ... All those guys are coming back. We just got to get tougher and we'll be fine. Talent is there, we have to get tougher.”
With the win, Buffalo Gap (7-4) moves on to the Region 1B semifinals and will travel to Victoria to play the No. 2 seed in Central-Lunenburg.
The contest will be a rematch of last year’s regional semifinal, which was played in Swoope.
Wygant knows Central all the way back to his time with Wilson Memorial as an assistant, when the program would scrimmage Central regularly.
Within minutes of Thursday's game ending, he was already well-versed in what to expect next week.
“[Central head coach] Will Thomas is a good friend of mine,” Wygant said. “He and I have been chatting back and forth. I’ve known him for years. ... So we know a little bit about them and, at least in the past, they had a varied offense. But I think they’ve scaled it to do a little bit of what we do. Now, they might want to spread it out a little bit after they see how we defended the spread, which we’ve been doing a good job until recently. They’re tough, they’re going to be well-coached. They have the ability to score and the ability to stop us. They earned the No. 2 seed.”
William Campbell 8 12 0 16 — 36
Buffalo Gap 14 21 14 7 — 56
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
BG — Robertson 22 run (Bright kick) 8:26
BG — Alphin 16 run (Bright kick) 5:26
WC — Jackson 48 pass from Thompson (two-point conversion) 2:34
Second Quarter
BG — Hildebrand 15 run (Bright kick), 10:16
WC — Daye 56 pass from Thompson (two-point failed), 8:34
BG — Alphin 4 run (Bright kick), 5:31
WC — Jackson 40 pass from Thompson (two-point failed), 4:11
BG — Yeago 5 run (Bright kick), 2:19
Third Quarter
BG — Robertson 56 run (Bright kick), 7:44
BG — Yeago 4 run (Bright kick), 1:59
Fourth Quarter
WC — St John 10 pass from Thompson (two-point conversion), 10:20
BG — Alphin 1 run (Bright kick), 8:38
WC — Boyd 35 run (two-point conversion), 4:58
