Buffalo Gap opened its season with a convincing win.
The Bison made the lengthy trip to Quicksburg and came away with a 25-20, 25-17, 25-12 sweep of Mountain View behind a solid all-around effort in their prep volleyball season opener on Tuesday.
Senior outside hitter Hannah Woolridge led the way with five kills and four assists for the Bison, while senior setter Caroline Alger also dished out six assists of her own in the win.
Also chipping in for Gap was sophomore outside hitter Taylor Hassett with six kills, while Mea Shaver, a junior outside hitter, totaled four digs to lead the way defensively.
Gap (1-0) is back in action Thursday at non-district opponent Luray (1-0), while the Generals (0-1) travel to Stuarts Draft (0-2).
