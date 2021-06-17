SHENANDOAH — Kate Alger raised her hands in celebration from the dugout, but reserved a smile with her teammates until the final pitch was delivered.
“I’ve had plenty of games where I celebrated a little too early and it has came back to get me," Alger said with a laugh. "I had to make sure I kept myself composed today. All my teammates were cheering me on. That was big for me.”
Alger pitched a complete-game shutout that featured 131 pitches, giving up three hits and four walks with 14 strikeouts as second-seeded Buffalo Gap pulled off a 2-0 upset of top-seeded Page County in the Region 2B championship game in front of a packed house at Alan Knight Field in Shenandoah on Thursday.
"She’s been there all year and we couldn’t have done it without her," Bison coach Darren Pultz said of his senior. "I give credit to the whole team because you never win with one person, but it helps with a workhorse on the mound.”
It was a classic pitcher's duel between Alger and Panthers' ace Taylor Hankins, who will play next season at James Madison, as the two combined to give up a total of seven hits on the evening with both teams missing scoring chances.
“I’d rather play in a tight game with a great pitcher than blowout any team," Alger said. "These are really the games that make softball so much fun.”
While the two pitchers dueled throughout the afternoon, Page missed a trio of opportunities to score with runners in scoring position in the first, sixth and seventh innings. Each time, Alger ended the frame with a strikeout.
"We had three chances to score and didn’t score," Panthers veteran coach Alan Knight said after the season-ending loss. "We had three great opportunities.”
In the eighth, after Page left standout senior Maddie Gordon stranded at third to send the game to extra innings, the Bison bats came alive with two outs.
After a single from Madeline Miller, Tea' Judy connected on a difficult-to-handle triple into left and it gave Gap the first run of the game and a 1-0 lead.
In the ensuing at-bat, Paige Fix's RBI single extended the advantage to 2-0.
“I’ve been struggling all year," Judy said. "I’m so glad I snapped out of it now.”
The Panthers put runners at second and third one more time in the bottom of the eighth, but Alger earned her final strikeout of the evening to clinch it.
“It’s definitely pumping," Pultz said of the adrenaline in the dugout. "I knew, with us, we have persevered all year. If we stayed close to them, at the end, we’d get them. I just knew it in my heart. When I got here, I knew our team was the best team in the state. I truly believe that and, hopefully, we can prove it.”
Marissa Monger had two hits for Page (13-1) while Kirsten Hensley had another.
Hankins pitched a complete game, giving up just two runs on four hits and zero walks while striking out 10. She joins Penn State signee Maddie Gordon, along with Morgan Lucas and Tana Merica, to now graduate from the Page program.
“I really couldn’t be more proud of us," an emotional Hankins said after the loss. "We really came together as a team. I was just so proud of us because we always fought through the adversity, always had each others’ backs.”
The Bison (11-3) will now advance to the Virginia High School League Class 2 semifinals on Tuesday, where they'll travel to take on Randolph-Henry.
"It’s so big. We’ve always been at it with Page County. It’s a sweet, sweet win. We’ve practiced all season in the heat, during COVID," Judy said. "We made it."
Alger wasn't ready to celebrate until the final out was on the board Thursday.
So once the home-plate umpired delivered the motion and the ball fell out of the glove of her catcher, the Buffalo Gap senior finally offered that wide-eyed smile.
“This is just a huge win," Alger said. "You never know what God has planned. It is just awesome that we pulled through with this win today.”
