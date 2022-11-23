Fresh off a historic season, Fort Defiance volleyball was appropriately recognized on Tuesday.
Indians senior setter Baylee Blalock, who was the Shenandoah District and Region 3C Player of the Year after helping the program reach the Virginia High School League Class 3 volleyball semifinals, earned a spot on the VHSL Class 3 all-state first team along with Rockbridge County junior libero Nala Shearer.
While Blalock and Shearer were the only locals to earn first-team honors, Fort seniors Ellie Cook and Addison Hammond were both named to the all-state second team as well.
The Indians went 26-2, falling to Hidden Valley in four sets in the VHSL Class 3 semifinals this season.
Titans sophomore Caleigh Ponn was named the Class 3 Player of the Year.
