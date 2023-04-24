Senior shortstop Baylee Blalock went 4-for-4 with a double, three runs scored, and two RBIs, and Fort Defiance cruised to a 17-2 blowout of Staunton in Shenandoah District softball action on the road Friday.
Sophomore third baseman Sara Turner’s breakout season continued, as she finished 3-for-4 with a home run and a pair of RBIs for Fort.
Lauren Knott, a junior first baseman, was 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Indians, while senior Abigail Campbell was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, and freshman Aiden Murphy had a three-run triple.
Also chipping in for the balanced FDHS attack was junior outfielder Laura Brown with two hits and an RBI, sophomore Olivia Newman was a two-run single, and sophomore Riley Davis with two hits.
Tianna Lambert, a senior, also had a double and an RBI in the win.
Murphy also tossed a complete game in the circle for the Indians, giving up one run on three hits and a walk with three strikeouts.
Freshman third baseman Hayley Brust had an RBI double for the Storm, while senior first baseman Amelia Hicks also had a double.
Fort (7-5, 3-2 Shenandoah) will aim for its fifth straight win Tuesday in a big district game against Stuarts Draft at home, while Staunton (2-10, 0-5 Shenandoah) travels to Riverheads on Monday.
