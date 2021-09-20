Junior setter Baylee Blalock continued to fill up the stat sheet as she dished out 26 assists while serving up six aces and scooping up 10 digs in Fort Defiance’s 25-14, 25-17, 25-12 sweep of non-district opponent Broadway in high school volleyball action at BHS on Monday.
Lani Goggin added 12 kills, 10 digs and a trio of aces for the Indians (9-1) while Ellie Cook added 10 digs and five kills. Caroline Simonetti chipped in with six kills and five digs for FDHS in the victory.
Lindsey Wimer led the Gobblers (6-5) with 15 digs while Joy Bergan had five kills and a trio of aces, Bella Galati dished out five assists and Wren Wheeler picked up a pair of blocks in the loss.
In other prep sports Monday:
Volleyball
Spotswood 3, Wilson Memorial 0: Gabby Atwell slapped down 12 kills as Spotswood won its third straight with a 26-24, 25-19, 25-13 non-district sweep of Wilson Memorial in Fishersville.
Addi White had 16 digs for the Trailblazers (6-4) while Raygan Wade dished out 25 assists.
Monticello 3, Turner Ashby 0: In Charlottesville, Turner Ashby suffered a disappointing 25-21, 25-19, 25-19 sweep at the hands of non-district foe Monticello for their fourth loss in five matches.
Taylor Adams had 11 kills for the Knights (6-7) while Reaghan Warner served up four aces.
Stuarts Draft 3, Harrisonburg 0: McKenzie Tillman dished out 17 assists and added six kills and six digs as Stuarts Draft swept non-district foe Harrisonburg 25-22, 25-22, 25-23 at home.
Amelia Bartley added eight assists and five kills for the Cougars (4-2) while Miranda Scotti had 11 kills and Zoe Payne finished with 12 digs.
For the Blue Streaks (2-4), Kai Blosser had 10 kills while Ellie Muncy chipped in with 10 kills and nine digs and Maya Waid added 20 assists and eight digs.
Buffalo Gap 3, Nelson County 0: Emma Kate Maxwell had 25 assists, nine digs and three aces as Buffalo Gap swept non-district opponent Nelson County 25-15, 25-18, 25-14 in Swoope.
Leah Sherrill had 15 kills and seven digs for the Bison (6-4) while Teagan Via added 11 kills.
East Rock’s Clem Qualifies For Regionals
Led by Cai Clark’s four-over-par 76, Madison County completed a dominant run this season and shot a 337 to capture the Bull Run District golf championship at Bryce Resort Golf Course.
The Mountaineers will be joined by Mountain View (364), Central (394) and Clarke County (422) at the Region 2B championship, which will be held Monday at Heritage Oaks in Harrisonburg.
East Rockingham’s Chase Clem shot a 16-over-par 88 to finish fourth overall as an individual. With the strong performance, he clinched a berth in next week’s regional tournament as well.
Mountain View was led by Andrew Wymer (82) Henry Bull (92) and Emily Racer (94) finishing third, ninth and 10th. Strasburg’s Luke Mason (90) and Tinleigh Rusher (96) also earned regional berths.
Green Hornets, Storm Earn Region 3C Berths
Chase Snyder shot a four-over-par 76 to help lead Wilson Memorial, which shot a 345 as a team, to a first-place finish at the Shenandoah District golf championship at Ironwood Golf Club in Staunton.
Staunton’s John Elam was low medalist on the day with a three-over-par 75 as the Storm finished as runner-up with a team score of 348. Fort Defiance (374), Stuarts Draft (385), Waynesboro (394), Buffalo Gap (403) and Riverheads (405) rounded out the rest of the seven-team field.
Wilson and Staunton will both advance to the Region 3C tournament on Monday at Lake Monticello.
Outside of Snyder, the Green Hornets were also led by Grant Wright (82) and Nicholas Cash (92).
Staunton’s Harrison Wallace (89) and Mac Carr (90) both put up formidable rounds as well.
Fort Defiance’s Ben Michael (84) and Spencer Patterson (94) both clinched Region 3C berths as individuals. Indians senior Wyatt Herman also had a strong outing on Monday with a 92.
Waynesboro standout Emily Hamp also clinched a Region 3C berth as an individual. She shot a 90 in Monday’s round while WHS teammate Jackson Darden had a career-best 86 on the day.
Riverheads and Buffalo Gap will both advance to the Region 1B championship. The Gladiators were led by J.P Crawford (89) and Tye Morris (93) while Elijah Trumbo (86) had a big day for the Bison.
Stuarts Draft, which will now turn its attention to the Region 2B championship as the lone Class 2 school in the Shenandoah, was led by Ryan Hellenga (92) and Hayden Parkulo (94).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.