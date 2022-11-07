The historic year for the Fort Defiance volleyball program continued Monday.
Standout senior setter Baylee Blalock, who has been the leader and catalyst for a lot of the Indians' success this year, was honored as the Region 3C Player of the Year after helping the team capture the regional title on Saturday at FDHS.
Blalock and Fort swept two-time defending Virginia High School League Class 3 state champion Rustburg to win its first regional championship in 32 years.
Joining Blalock on the All-Region 3C team were several other notable locals.
Spotswood standout Dani Kunkle earned a spot on the all-region first team with Blalock, along with Fort's Ellie Cook and FDHS freshman Maecy Ann Frizzelle, and Rockbridge County's Maddie Dahl.
Rockbridge's Nala Shearer earned a first-team spot as a libero while Addison Hammond, a senior for the Indians, was the defensive specialist.
The Indians also had outside hitter Trinity Hedrick named to the second tam in Region 3C, along with Wilson Memorial standout senior Allison Sykes and Raygan Wade, who was instrumental in running the offense for the Trailblazers this year.
Fort is now awaiting the start of the VHSL Class 3 state tournament for the second straight season and third time in four years. The Indians will host a state quarterfinal game on Saturday while Rustburg will now be forced to hit the road.
Fort will host the loser of Hidden Valley and Tunstall, both of whom are unbeaten.
