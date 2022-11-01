After filling up the stat sheet consistently throughout the season for the area's top team, Fort Defiance senior setter Baylee Blalock was named the Shenandoah District Volleyball Player of the Year on Monday.
Blalock was joined on the All-Shenandoah District first team by teammates Ellie Cook, Maecy Ann Frizzelle, Elizabeth Kurtz and Addison Hammond, along with Wilson Memorial's Allison Sykes, Riverheads' Autumn Burkholder and Taia Chandler, Buffalo Gap's Taylor Via and Stuarts Draft's Zoe Payne.
The all-district second team, meanwhile, consisted of Fort Defiance junior Trinity Hedrick, Wilson Memorial's trio of Cierra Cannon, Hope Maddox and Hailey Flint, Stuarts Draft's McKenzie Tillman, Buffalo Gap's Teagan Via, Staunton's Kriston Parr and Sibbie Jetton and Waynesboro's Amber Witry and Kaitlyn Hull.
First-year Indians head coach Amber Pitsenbarger was named the league Coach of the Year.
Fort went 22-1 this season, finishing 12-0 in league play, and captured its fourth straight league title.
