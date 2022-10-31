FORT DEFIANCE — If Baylee Blalock isn't suited up in her blue and white threads on the court, it's likely you'll find her at one of the area high school gyms in an effort to get an advantage on her upcoming opponent.
The Fort Defiance senior doesn't just fill up the stat sheet on the volleyball court, but puts in the work off of it.
"She’s a player that really works outside of [practice], too," first-year Indians head coach Amber Pitsenbarger said about Blalock. "She scouts the other team, goes on the NFHS [Network] and watches who we are playing. She always gives us that scouting report, too, so she’s just a huge asset for us in a lot of different ways.”
The setter position is a crucial piece to any successful volleyball team, but has been especially important at Fort Defiance over the years with some notable names — most recently Maddie Painter — coming through the program at that spot.
When Blalock took over the full-time start position last year, she knew the responsibility that came with it.
Whether it is setting up teammates for kills, which she's done as well as anyone in the area this year, coming up with big digs defensively or even slapping down kills and serving up aces, Blalock has brought it all to the table this year.
“Your setter is basically your quarterback of your team," Pitsenbarger said. "They run your offense and Baylee is so good about being smart with her plays. She will lead us in kills sometimes because she’s so good at the setter dumps, but she also has to play defense and gets a lot of digs. She’s such a great server, setter, everything."
Statistically, there may not be a player in the area that's been more impressive than Blalock for the Indians.
And not only has she impressed on the court, but she's earned praise from her teammates off of it as well.
“Baylee, on and off the court, is just a light to the team," Fort junior outside hitter Trinity Hedrick said. "She always talks to everyone and makes sure everybody is at their best. If you mess up, she is the one that comes to you and tells you what you need to fix but also says it in a positive way. She’s a great leader.”
It's a rarity in volleyball to see players and coaches scout other teams as much, but not with Blalock.
The senior has taken that responsibility on over the years, often spending time in front of computer screens or in the actual gym watching opposing teams and making mental notes of what their tendencies are.
“It’s a really important role," Blalock said. "Volleyball intrigues me and just watching the game, doing anything I can do to help the team a little better is important for everybody. I’ve always done that, even last year. I just enjoy doing it to help the team out. Anything that can ultimately help us out is a good thing."
Blalock's importance to the Indians' success can't be stated enough as the team begins postseason play.
As the top seed in Region 3C and coming off a trip to the Virginia High School League Class 3 state quarterfinals a year ago, expectations are high for Fort Defiance as it enters regional play on Tuesday.
And a big reason for that is the work of Blalock both on, and off, the court this season.
“It’s really fun, a fun position to be involved with every single play," Blalock said. "I have a lot of responsibility during games, but I think it’s a lot of fun to take it on. I’ve been able to watch the setters before me and see what works well. It’s really important, but I take a lot of pride in being able to do it well.”
