PENN LAIRD — Spotswood didn’t want history to repeat itself from last year’s Region 3C quarterfinals.
“After losing to Charlottesville in the first round last year, we knew we had to come back and prove something this year,” Trailblazers head coach Reid Long said.
The fourth-seeded Blazers proved they could take that extra step, as they took care of business by sweeping fifth-seeded Staunton 6-0 in singles to win a Region 3C boys tennis quarterfinal Wednesday at Spotswood High.
Long knew they’d have their hands full against a formidable opponent in Staunton, but his guys came in with determination and put on their best performance of the season.
“I’m extremely pleased,” Long said. “It was our best effort of the year as a team, 1-through-6. We came in really prepared, had a great practice [Tuesday], and I’m just really proud of the boys.”
Spotswood’s No. 1 singles and Valley District singles champion Jackson Knight took down Tucker Terry 7-5, 6-3. Knight was thrilled they were able to right last year’s wrong, and credits the team’s hard work for getting them to the semifinals.
“We all ramped up our own intensity and our own fight in the game,” Knight said. “It helped the whole team amp it up, so playing off each other really helped.”
After going down early in the first set, Spotswood’s No. 2 Nathan Lees battled back to earn a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Laurel Shelton. Long said they’re going to nickname Lees “The Comeback Kid” as he once again rallied back from a deficit.
“He’s been down in numerous matches all year,” Long said. “I just keep reminding him that he’s been there before. His intestinal fortitude really shows, his mental maturity really shows, he’s very patient, [and] he seems to wear his opponents down late in matches.”
Lees believes that mental maturity on display has been the biggest area he’s grown as a player this season, and he credits that to a lot of his comeback wins.
“I feel more confident now when I go down,” Lees said. “Just mentally, I think I’ve grown as a player.”
Spotswood’s No. 3 Cameron Cooley bested Ben Cason in a 6-2, 6-3 match, while Maxwell Gass defeated Staunton’s John Elam 6-2, 6-4 in the No. 4 hole.
Spotswood’s Ryland Wade picked up a 6-1, 6-2 win over Spencer Blackwell in the No. 5 seed, while Spotswood’s No. 6 Andrew Wiley notched a 6-4, 6-0 win over Lain Strickland.
Lees said it’s nice to move on in the tournament, and admits they were “bitter” at how last season ended. The sophomore said the team feels they can be a contender in any match coming up.
“As Coach Reid says, ‘We know what we got,’” Lees said. “We just have to keep playing our game, stay confident, and we can totally win. We can match up with anybody, and we know that.”
The Blazers face Liberty Christian Academy at LCA Friday in the Region 3C semifinals. Long described LCA as a “powerhouse,” and feels they’ll need another stellar performance if they want to move on.
“We certainly can’t take anything away from their program,” Long said. “We’re going to have to have a game plan [and] we’re going to have to play darn near perfect to have a chance to beat them.”
