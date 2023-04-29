Fresh off its first loss of the season, Spotswood did what good teams did and bounced back with a stellar outing.
The Trailblazers cruised to a 9-0 victory over Valley District opponent Broadway in girls tennis action at BHS on Thursday.
At No. 1 and No. 2 singles, SHS junior Raygan Wade and sophomore Ella Li came away with dominating 8-0 wins.
At No. 6 for Spotswood, freshman Charlotte Jesteadt also won 8-0, sophomore Emerson Knight won 8-1 at No. 3 singles, and senior Allie Hoffman scored the same at No. 5.
The day's closest match came at No. 4 singles, where Spotswood junior Renna Shaffer earned an 8-6 victory.
In doubles, Wade/Shaffer earned an 8-1 win at the No. 1 spot, Li/Knight won 8-0 at No. 2, while Hoffman and Olivia Davis cruised to an 8-2 victory at No. 3 to wrap things up.
The Trailblazers (12-1, 5-1 Valley) are back in action Monday with a non-district match at John Handley, while the Gobblers (5-10, 1-6 Valley), now on a two-match losing streak, close the regular season at county rival Turner Ashby on Tuesday.
