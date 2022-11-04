PENN LAIRD — For the third consecutive week, the Spotswood defense put up a goose egg on the scoreboard.
The Trailblazers got out to a fast start and kept Harrisonburg in check to earn a 28-0 victory in high school football in Penn Laird on Friday.
It was the third consecutive shutout win for Spotswood.
“I thought we came out of the gate and did a nice job, then we kinda got stale for a little bit,” Trailblazers head coach Dale Shifflett said. “Second half, we came out, did what we were supposed to do and our kids were super focused.”
SHS running back James Stowe reached a career milestone in the game, surpassing 1,000 rushing yards.
Stowe had 94 rushing yards on the night and said reaching the 1,000-yard accolade proves that hard work pays off.
“All these years of grinding with the team and coming back from the injury,” Stowe said. “It just proves that everything’s possible once you work hard and it all just clicks.”
The Trailblazers wasted no time as they finished off a 62-yard drive with quarterback Elliott Brown connecting with wide receiver Aiden Grefe on a 23-yard pass and were up 7-0 less than two minutes into the contest.
Spotswood kicked off the second quarter by capping off a 40-yard drive with Stowe muscling his way in the end zone on a 5-yard carry.
After the game, Stowe gave kudos to his offensive line for helping him get blocks, saying they might be the best offensive line he’s seen.
The Blue Streaks (0-10, 0-4 Valley) found life when Makil Powell-Etienne grabbed an interception. They took full advantage of the turnover and drove down to Spotswood’s 1-yard-line.
However, Harrisonburg gave the ball back with an interception of its own just before halftime.
Brown said they could’ve capitalized on some other opportunities in the first half, but he gives a lot of credit to the defense for not allowing the Blue Streaks to score.
“We did leave a few on the table, but we did capitalize on a few,” Brown said. “Really, it comes down to the fact that you can’t lose if the defense doesn’t let them score. So hats off to the defense.”
The Trailblazers (8-2, 3-1 Valley) put up another 14 points in the second half as Rayne Dean shook off Harrisonburg’s defense on a 52-yard touchdown run. Early in the fourth quarter, wide receiver Matthew Craig pounded the ball in for a score on a 5-yard carry — topping off a 47-yard drive.
Shifflett is happy with how the underclassmen have prepared themselves this season and the work ethic and leadership of the senior year. He said it’s great to end the regular season on a high note.
“They went from a 2-8 football team a year ago. And now turn around, they’re 8-2,” Shifflett said. “That’s a testament to our staff and to our players buying in and doing things the right way.”
For Harrisonburg, its difficult season has come to an end.
HHS head coach Kyle Gillenwater said his team fought hard despite some of the starters being unavailable due to illness.
“It was a rough season, we faced a lot of adversity but I’m really proud of how they finished with their effort and their character tonight,” Gillenwater said. “That made it all worthwhile.”
Gillenwater said his seniors did a lot for the team and had them headed in the right direction.
Looking to next year, Gillenwater would be willing to start tomorrow.
“Each year brings new changes, new players, new everything,” Gillenwater said. “It’s a new start, so we’ll see what happens come this spring.”
Spotswood will now set its sights on the postseason where it will begin Region 3C play next week.
Shifflett said he is looking forward to it and feels his team is up for the challenge.
“A lot of these guys, they were eighth graders, ninth graders the last time we were in the playoffs,” Shifflett said. “I’m glad that they all get to experience this, it’s a great experience [and] it’s fun.”
Harrisonburg 0 0 0 0 — 0
Spotswood 7 7 7 7 — 28
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
Grefe 23 pass from Brown (Blackwell kick), 10:16
Second Quarter
Stowe 5 run (Blackwell kick), 11:21
Third Quarter
Dean 52 run (Blackwell kick), 2:47
Fourth Quarter
Craig 5 run (Blackwell kick), 10:59
