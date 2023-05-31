PENN LAIRD — After sending off some key seniors last year, Spotswood girls tennis head coach Chad Edwards didn’t know what to expect this season.
In what’s already been a historic year for the program, the top-seeded Trailblazers added another feather to their cap as they took down No. 2 Turner Ashby 6-0 on Tuesday in Penn Laird to claim the Region 3C girls tennis championship for the second consecutive year.
“I’m in awe of the girls,” Edwards said. “They’ve accomplished a lot through the investments they’ve made. … We’ve been blessed with a lot of good teams throughout the history of the school, but this team has been able to finish the deal with singles, doubles, and the region championship. I’m hopeful that can continue, but it means a lot. I know it means a lot to our girls, and I’m blessed to be able to coach them.”
Edwards said the theme this year is to showcase their best tennis late in the year, and he feels they’re continuing to do just that.
“It seems like we’re peaking at the right time,” Edwards said. “I thought our match against [Liberty Christian Academy] was probably the best we’ve looked all year, and I thought [Tuesday], we played even better.”
Junior standout Raygan Wade impressed again as the regional singles champ took down Turner Ashby’s No. 1 Kate Jones in a 6-3, 6-1 match.
Wade said winning the regional team title is an incredible feeling that not many experience.
“Not many teams get back-to-back regional titles,” Wade said. “So just take it all in, because it’s a special thing.”
Spotswood’s No. 2 Ella Li made quick work of Jolexie Whetzel in a 6-1, 6-1 match. Li noted she’s now won a regional title in her freshman and sophomore seasons and credited her coaching staff for helping guide them to the top.
“They’ve worked really hard to have a good program here for us,” Li said. “They randomly decided they’d be our coaches the year before I came, so I’m really grateful they stayed.”
Emerson Knight bested Turner Ashby’s Harper Dodd 6-2, 6-1 in the No. 3 spot, while Spotswood’s Rennie Shaffer pushed past Kendra Gillette 6-4, 6-2 in the No. 4 hole.
Rounding things out was Spotswood’s No. 5 Allison Hoffman taking down Devon Wichael 6-2, 6-2, while Charlie Jedsteadt defeated Turner Ashby’s Bianca Redding in the No. 6 match.
The Trailblazers (18-1) host Staunton River on Friday in the first round of the Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament, as they’ll look to add to an already exceptional season.
Through all the success, Edwards doesn’t forget the ones who helped build the program along the way.
He said the support starts with Bob and Linda Failes and that Spotswood tennis will always be their program. Edwards also thanked Spotswood Country Club for investing much time in the girls and their families.
“We’re blessed to be in the community that takes tennis seriously,” Edwards said. “I don’t think our success would be possible without that.”
