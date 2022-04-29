PENN LAIRD — 14-0. Some would argue that a record like that is something to celebrate, rewarding even.
That’s not the case for Spotswood baseball coach Marcus Davis, though. His Trailblazers are undefeated on the season heading into their final stretch of the season but when asked what the success means to him, his answer was simple.
“It means absolutely nothing,” Davis, whose Blazers hosted Broadway at home Friday, said. “We’ve done nothing. We’ve proven nothing. We’ve won nothing. So that’s how we’re gonna keep approaching it.”
Spotswood hosted the Gobblers at home for the second matchup of the year. Coming in unbeaten and with a big Valley District win at stake, the never-looking-too-far-ahead mentality paid off as the Trailblazers beat the Gobblers 4-1 to sweep the season series.
Spotswood improved to 14-0 and 4-0 in district play. Yet, after the initial cheers when the Blazers got the final out against Broadway, it was back to business.
“[The coaching staff] preach a lot on discipline, integrity,” pitcher Andrew Baugher said. “The point is knowing that we’ve proven nothing yet this year and that we just gotta stay within our own heads.”
In the postgame huddle, Davis said it again and again — Spotswood hasn’t proven anything and how important it was to stay focused. Coming from a coach whose experienced losing in the postseason, Davis knows how important it is to accept the wins but move on from them.
The Blazers did prove one thing though and that was that they can handle all Broadway, the defending Valley District champions, could throw at them.
“I just feel like we’re just trying to have fun,” Blazer’s infielder Luke Keister said. “Broadway is a fantastic team with great players, great coaches, a great pitching staff. We just try to do our part and stay focused on us.”
Part of that focus, Baugher said, is discipline. The senior said this coaching staff emphasizes discipline and against the Gobblers, Spotswood was disciplined in their hitting.
“There were some pitches that we knew we could have possibly swung at,” Baugher said. “We could have gotten greedy with that. But instead, we took a couple pitches, found pitches that we wanted to try and move our teammates over.”
Spotswood did just that. In the first inning, with the Blazers down a run, Keister got on after being hit by a pitch, stole second and third, then got home. It was the first of four runs on the night for the home team.
Testing pitches out and playing the small ball by hitting singles and stealing bases — it’s what Davis said Spotswood prides itself in and he was happy with how the Blazers saw a lot of pitches and learned from them.
“We want to be aggressive on the bases,” Davis said. “We want to be aggressive in the strike zone on the mound. We want to be aggressive on the bases. We want to be aggressive with the plate when we’re hitting as well. So our guys did a good job executing today.”
While Davis said the Blazers didn’t hit well against Broadway, the defense played great and the timely hits came. Keister hit a two-RBI double in the fourth to increase the lead to three runs.
It was a quiet night on the mound for Baugher with five strikeouts and five hits but after the first inning, the senior settled in and shut the Gobblers down for six straight innings. Broadway couldn’t get any offense going after the first frame.
The combination of hitting, defense, and pitching balanced itself out for Spotswood in the win. Keister led the team with a 2-for-4 efforts and a pair of RBIs on the day. The one run from the Gobblers (9-4, 1-3 Valley) came from starting pitcher Ryan Martin — who singled and made his way around — but Broadway was silenced from there on out. Martin was pulled in the fourth for junior Drew Spiggle.
Davis credits the Blazers’ success to the discipline, preparation, and focus on the next task at hand. That next one is traveling to Harrisonburg for a battle with the Blue Streaks.
“We just tell our guys to try to make all the fundamental plays,” Davis said. “That’s one of the three areas that we try to execute every single game. We think that’s one of the three areas to success.”
Broadway 100 000 0 — 1 5 1
Spotswood 200 200 x — 4 7 0
Martin, Spiggle and Crider. Baugher and Russell. W — Baugher. L — Martin.
