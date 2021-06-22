After almost three hours on a bus and a 60-minute lightning delay later, history was made at Smith River Sports Complex in Martinsville on Monday night.
Spotswood put up a dominating effort on both sides of the ball to defeat Magna Vista in the Virginia High School League Class 2 boys soccer semifinals with a 3-0 win.
"It means a lot," SHS senior Edwin Joya said. "It's been my dream since playing for Spotswood [to play for a state title]. I know how much of a winning mentality [Spotswood coach Dan] Atwell had. Our goal isn't over yet. We're focused."
With the victory, the Trailblazers, who have now won 12 in a row, will advance to the state championship game for the first time in program history.
Nick Johnson took the pressure off Spotswood early with a goal eight minutes into the game that gave the visitors a 1-0 lead and allowed the defense to settle.
"I definitely think it lets off a little pressure," Atwell said. "I think the boys really held their composure well and stayed focused and disciplined."
The Trailblazers then dominated possession a majority of the first half but it wasn't until Esau Zelaya Leivi connected less than six minutes into the second half to extend the lead that reality began to sink in for Spotswood.
When Zelaya Leiva added a second goal off a beautiful assist from Mubeen Mehdi with 14 minutes left in the contest and after a lengthy storm delay, it was clear that Spotswood was making history and would be moving to the title game.
The Trailblazers (15-1) will face perennial power George Mason — a 10-time VHSL state champion — in the Class 3 championship on Wednesday in Falls Church.
"Guys are stepping up big," Atwell said. "The boys are stepping up big at the right time and when they need to. They're doing it at the right time of the year."
