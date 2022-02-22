PENN LAIRD — When she first stepped foot in the program, Madison Doss earned a nickname.
The gritty, hard-nosed freshman point guard — known as “Mad Dog” by her Spotswood teammates — has taken on the tall task as the team’s floor general this year for one of the area’s youngest teams.
“We call her that for a reason,” SHS coach Chris Dodson said. “She’s been that kid her whole life.”
Doss showed the poise of a seasoned veteran on Tuesday coming up with multiple big plays in the final minute of the game to help give third-seeded Spotswood a 44-42 win over Valley District rival and sixth-seeded Turner Ashby in the Region 3C girls basketball quarterfinals in Penn Laird.
“I had the utmost confidence in her,” Dodson said. “It was a big spot for her to step up in. She’s not afraid of the moment. Not because she’s fearless. Just, maybe, she doesn’t know any better yet.”
The game was a back-and-forth affair with Spotswood using a strong start to the third quarter, fueled by a pair of 3s from guard Brooke Morris to open up a 36-26 lead midway through.
But toward the end of the frame, the Knights got a couple of buckets from Brynne Gerber and a driving score from Leah Kiracofe. Then, to start the fourth, Gerber and Raevin Washington combined to score on three straight possessions and suddenly it was tied up again at 36 apiece.
“I’m so proud of those kids and everything they had to endure,” TA coach Rob Lovell said. “We finally get like, tonight, we were as healthy as we have been in a long time. We came in understanding that having to play a good team like Spotswood on their floor is a pretty tall task, but our kids were up for the challenge.”
Turner Ashby briefly took the lead on a mid-range jumper from Kendall Simmers with 2:29 remaining, but Zoli Khalil responded with a score on the other end to give Spotswood the lead.
After a missed shot from the Knights and then a minute-plus period where TA attempted to get the Trailblazers to the line, Doss was fouled and hit 1 of 2 from the charity stripe with 27.9 seconds left.
“I have to have faith in them,” Khalil said. “That’s just how it is and they’ve stepped up.”
As the Knights came down with possession, trailing by two, it was again Doss coming up big as she was able to come up with a last-minute steal when Turner Ashby went up for the game-tying shot.
After the ball was tossed ahead and then back to Doss in the frontcourt, she was fouled and hit the ensuing free throw with 14.9 seconds remaining to push the lead to 43-40. The Knights were then called for a travel and Khalil hit one more free throw with 7.2 seconds left to clinch the victory.
“It means a lot,” Khalil said. “The young girls don’t understand that, on Thursday, we can either go home or we can win and go to the state tournament. It’s really big for me and for our program.”
Khalil led the Trailblazers (15-7) with a game-high 20 points while Morris had nine on a trio of 3s.
Raevin Washington had 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Knights (13-8) in the season-ending setback while Brynne Gerber added 10 points and nine boards and Kendall Simmers had four points and five steals. Leah Kiracofe, in her final game at TA, added 10 points, five boards and four steals.
“You can’t replace a kid like Leah,” Lovell said. “She’s such a great player — one of the best that’s played at TA — but she’s such a positive influence on our kids. The fact that she was a senior surrounded by a lot of underclassmen, I thought she embraced that and really had a great season for us.”
With the victory, Spotswood now finds itself one win why of reaching the Virginia High School League Class 3 state tournament again — a feat Dodson and his staff said they didn’t see coming.
“This was the biggest one,” Dodson said. “TA is so underlooked. They might have been the No. 1 team in the region if COVID didn’t hit. We talked about how big this win was for us.”
The Trailblazers, who have now won five in a row and eight of their last nine, will travel to No. 2 Liberty Christian Academy on Thursday for a regional semifinal at 5:30 p.m. in Lynchburg.
“We prepare for this moment,” Dodson said. “A state-tournament berth is sacred. We have been blessed to do it a few times. Don’t let it slip away, though, or it may not ever happen again.”
Turner Ashby 12 6 12 12 — 42
Spotswood 14 8 14 8 — 44
TURNER ASHBY (42) —Simmers 2 0-0 4, Gerber 5 0-0 10, Bowen 0 0-0 0, Kiracofe 5 0-3 10, Whetzel 2 0-0 4, Washington 7 0-0 14. Totals 21 0-3 42.
SPOTSWOOD (44) — Doss 2 3-6 7, Joyner 1 0-0 3, Jones 1 0-0 2, Brady 0 0-0 0, H. Good 0 0-0 0, Morris 3 0-0 9, Khalil 8 2-3 20, K. Good 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 5-9 44.
3-Point Goals — Spotswood 5 (Morris 3, Khalil, Joyner).
