It was another back-and-forth, down-to-the-wire match decided by a small margin.
And ultimately, it was Spotswood being declared the Valley District regular-season champion.
The Trailblazers picked up wins where it mattered most, snagging a No. 1 doubles win and sweeping the top three singles spots to secure a 5-4 match victory over Rockingham County rival Turner Ashby for the district title on Wednesday at HHS.
Spotswood head coach Chad Edwards said it’s meaningful whenever they can win a district title and noted that the Knights are a quality opponent to win it against.
“A lot of the matches were close,” Edwards said. “We were out here for a long time, and that’s a testament to two good teams fighting for a championship. Fortunately, we did enough to win one more [match] than TA did.”
Spotswood’s No. 1 singles player Raygan Wade, the 2023 Valley District singles champion, took down district runner-up Kate Jones in a 7-5, 6-1 match. Ella Li bested Turner Ashby’s Jolexie Whetzel 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 2 spot.
Wade said it’s an honor to add to Spotswood’s tennis legacy, and Li thanked assistant coaches Rod and Betsey Branner for help along the way.
“I think our coaches do a really great job at keeping us focused,” Li said. “It can be difficult, but I also think having a lot going on at once keeps my mind off of stress.”
Li was referring to the time of year, as they’re amid postseason play — but also near the end of the school year. Wade said tennis is different from other sports as they miss a lot of school due to scheduling conflicts.
Yet, Wade and Li make sure to stay focused, both on the court and in the classroom.
“[We’re] making sure we stay on top of everything,” Wade said. “[Such as] our grades, and making sure we’re coming 100 percent at practice every day. Our coaches do a really great job at pushing us and keeping us motivated.”
Wade and Li, the 2023 Valley District doubles champions, took down Jones and Whetzel in a 6-3, 6-2 match. With two wins in two weeks over TA’s No. 1 doubles team, Wade took nothing away from their opponents’ ability.
“Kate and Jolexie are a great team, so it definitely wasn’t easy,” Wade said.
Sophomore Emerson Knight defeated TA’s Harper Dodd 6-4, 6-1 in No. 3 singles. Spotswood’s Allison Hoffman secured a win in No. 5 singles against Devon Wichael in a 6-1, 6-2 match.
Kendra Gillette was victorious over Spotswood junior Rennie Shaffer 5-7, 7-6, 10-3, while TA’s Biance Redding defeated freshman Charlotte Jesteadt 6-2, 5-7, 12-10. Gillette and Dodd nabbed a 7-5, 4-6, 10-5 doubles win over Knight and Shaffer, while Wichael and Redding defeated Hoffman and Jesteadt 6-2, 6-3 in the No. 3 doubles seed.
It wasn’t the end result they wanted, but TA head coach Karen Clark was happy to see her team bounce back in doubles and said that losing 5-4 to Spotswood is nothing to be ashamed of.
“I saw a lot of good things,” Clark said. “To me, it’s a David versus Goliath kinda thing. If we beat them, it’s a gift. … I’m just proud of the girls.”
Clark said the team’s motto is to have fun and to be successful in the postseason, she feels they need to keep doing what they’re doing and stay energized.
“We didn’t make any major mistakes [Wednesday],” Clark said. “I’m proud of them and we’re not going to do anything majorly different. … Frankly, it’s spring season [and] people are exhausted. It’s a tough time to coach kids when graduation is around the corner. If anything, [we] just have to keep them energized and keep going.”
It’s been a great two weeks for the Blazers, but they’re looking for more as the regional tournament approaches. Edwards acknowledged that spring could be a tough time regarding academic obligations such as SOLs or AP tests.
The key aspect that Edwards wants out of his girls going into regionals is to stay fresh and excited to play.
“It’s just a lot on the girls,” Edwards said. “My wish is for us to be physically and mentally fresh for the postseason. I think if we are, we’re capable of putting together a nice postseason run.”
