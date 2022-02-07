PENN LAIRD — When the game features the top teams and two of the top players in the Valley District battling it out for first place, you might expect it to go down to the wire.
And that is exactly how it played out on Monday in Penn Laird as Harrisonburg rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to force overtime before Spotswood pulled out a thrilling 61-60 victory over the Blue Streaks in a battle for first place in the Valley District girls basketball standings Monday.
Junior guard Zoli Khalil, who holds a large number of Division I offers, scored a game-high 31 points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead the Trailblazers.
"That's my job is to score when we get in prime-time position," Khalil said.
Harrisonburg senior Jay Garcia held Khalil in check with great defense in the second half that enabled the Blue Streaks to get into position to get the comeback victory.
"Coach told us at halftime to keep the pressure on them and put them away, but we didn't get it done," said Khalil.
Harrisonburg took its first lead of the game at 52-50 with 1:50 to play in the fourth when senior Maribel Tirado got a steal and a layup. Khalil hit a free throw to knot the game at 52-52 and Maya Waid's layup put the Streaks on top 54-52 with 8.9 seconds left. The Blazers put the ball in Khalil's hands and she drove for a layup with one second to play to tie it up 54-54.
In the extra period, the two teams traded buckets twice and the game was knotted 58-58 with 1:05 left to play. Khalil hit a pair of free throws for Spotswood, but Garcia countered with a jumper for the Blue Streaks to keep it tied 60-60. With 5.6 seconds to play, freshman Madison Doss hit 1-of-2 free throws and the Blue Streaks missed a long shot at the buzzer to give the Trailblazers the victory.
"She's the one you want to have the ball in her hands as she is going to make plays for us and if she doesn't, she is still our best player," Spotswood coach Chris Dodson said of Khalil. "I thought the girl who really stepped up for us down the stretch was Mad Dog — Madison Doss. She came up big for us down the stretch with three or four big free throws."
The Trailblazers jumped out of the gate to a quick 9-2 lead just four minutes into the first quarter. Spotswood hit a trio of 3-point goals with Khalil leading the way with seven points. Waid had seven points for the Blue Streaks, who trailed 19-10 after one.
Khalil sparked the Blazers with a pair of treys and 10 points in the second. Garcia had her only four points of the half in the period and Spotswood held a comfortable 30-20 lead at the break.
The Streaks rallied in the third quarter behind junior Nicole Trejo, who scored eight points, and Garcia, who added five but did a tremendous job defensively on Khalil, who had just two points in the third, to cut the Blazer lead to 39-38 heading to the fourth.
"We made a couple little adjustments and Jay did exactly what we told her," Harding said of Garcia's play against Khalil. "I couldn't have asked any more of her. She did great."
Waid paced the Blue Streaks (11-9, 5-2 Valley) with 15 points, Cain added 11 points and nine rebounds, Garcia had 11 points and eight rebounds and Muncy added 11 points of her own.
"We had a little bit of a rough start but we came out strong in the second half," Blue Streaks coach Tracy Harding said. "We played good defense. Maya Waid and Ellie Muncy really stepped up tonight when they were keying on some of the others."
Doss finished with 12 points, Hailey Jones had six rebounds and Brooke Morris added five assists for Spotswood (11-7, 6-0 Valley).
"Hats off to Harrisonburg, their defense was just up in our chest. Their coach has them playing well, " Dodson said. "This was big tonight as we had no losses in the district and Harrisonburg had just one."
The Blazers will host Turner Ashby tonight while Harrisonburg is on the road to Rockbridge County on Thursday. The loss snapped the Blue Streaks' five-game win streak.
"We're playing good, but we still have to come out fast and aggressive each night," Khalil said.
Harrisonburg 10 10 18 16 6 — 60
Spotswood 19 11 9 15 7 — 61
HARRISONBURG (60) — Tirado 3 2-6 8, Waid 7 0-0 15, Muncy 5 0-1 11, Trejo 2 0-0 4, Cain 2 7-8 11, Garcia 5 1-1 11. Totals 24 10-16 60.
SPOTSWOOD (61) — Doss 4 4-6 12, Joyner 1 0-0 3, Jones 1 0-0 2, Brady 0 1-2 1, Morris 3 0-0 7, Khalil 9 10-11 31, Good 2 0-0 5. Totals 18 15-19 61.
3-Point Goals — Harrisonburg 2 (Waid, Muncy), Spotswood 5 (Khalil 3, Joyner, Morris).
