Spotswood came from behind in the fourth quarter to earn a hard-fought 14-13 win over Harrisonburg in the Valley District football regular-season finale on Friday at Dr. Walter F. Greene, III Field.
With the game tied at half and late in the third, Harrisonburg freshman Nicholas Kothe pounced on a Spotswood fumble at the Streaks 38. Harrisonburg drove 62 yards and sophomore Aaron McAfee, Jr. scored on a 11-yard run and the two point conversion failed and the Streaks led 13-7 with 11:09 to play.
It was a pair of seniors who scored the Blazers' final points. Noah Burtner scored on a 5-yard run with 4:44 to play and William Peters nailed the kick for what would be the game's final,and winning, point. The Streaks had two more chances, however. Harrisonburg drove to the Blazer 30 before a holding penalty forced the Streaks to punt.
Spotswood took over at its own 41 with 2:35 to play and the Harrisonburg defense held and forced a Blazer punt. The Streaks fumbled the return and Spotswood's sophomore Irvine Clark recovered and the Blazers were able to run out the clock.
"The kids hung in there and we played four quarters," a happy Spotswood coach Dale Shifflett said. "This is a great way to go out for the seniors and head into the offseason. I'm so proud of them."
The teams struggled with fumbles and penalties early on before Spotswood's Fernando Cruz-Bonilla recovered a loose ball at the Blazer 43. Spotswood got an 11-yard pass reception by Aiden Grefe and a 17-yard run by Donald Lubin and then the Streaks were flagged for a face mask. That set up Dillon Taylor's 14-yard run that opened the scoring and put the Blazer's on top 7-0 at 2:35 of the first quarter.
The Streaks took the kick at their own 41. Harrisonburg quarterback Keenan Glago scampered 26 yards to the Spotswood 20 as the first quarter ended. Moments later, Kris Walker hauled in a 6-yard touchdown pass to knot the game, 7-7, with 9:21 to play in the first half.
Harrisonburg threatened late in the half after taking over at its own 40. Jathan Engle had a 33 yard catch to move into Blazers territory but the Streaks turned the ball over on downs. Spotswood got runs of 23 and 17 yards by Lubin and a personal foul moved the ball to the Streaks' 20 but the Harrisonburg defense stopped Burtner a yard short of the first down to end the threat.
Burtner led the SHS offense with 51 yards on 16 carries while Tre Holsapple added five carries for 45 yards. McAfee placed the Streaks with 114 yards on 20 carries.
"They outplayed us and outcoached us. It's as simple as that," Streaks' first-year coach Kyle Gillenwater said. "We came up one point short."
