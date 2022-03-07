PENN LAIRD — There weren’t too many tears shed or many heads hanging low as the Spotswood players emerged from the home locker room on Monday night.
In fact, many looked refocused — perhaps a sign of where their attention had already turned.
“They’ll use this moment and they’ll grow from it,” Trailblazers coach Chris Dodson said.
Spotswood’s season came to an end with a 69-45 rout at the hands of one-loss Carroll County in the Virginia High School League Class 3 girls basketball semifinals in Penn Laird.
It was the second time the Cavaliers defeated the Trailblazers this season, but especially sweet for visiting Carroll because it avenged a loss to Spotswood in last year’s state semifinals.
“They just have great players, a great coach,” Spotswood freshman guard Riley Joyner said. “They’re able to do everything. They’re really talented.”
After reeling off eight straight wins to reach the state semifinals for a fourth consecutive season, the Trailblazers met their match, and then some, against the Cavaliers (25-1).
Carroll County, which has just one senior on its roster, jumped out to a 12-2 lead in the opening frame and never looked back. The closest Spotswood got was within eight in the second quarter, but the Cavaliers extended their lead to 13 by the half en route to their 23rd consecutive victory.
“They jumped on us there early and it was almost too much to overcome too early in the game,” Dodson said. “We got down by 10 or 12 there and we just had a different look in our eyes. … They’ve got players at every position that can do things with the basketball. They outplayed us tonight. They’re just a really, really good team.”
Joyner and Brooke Morris both connected on 3s late in the second quarter to keep the Trailblazers in it, but it was Carroll point guard Alyssa Ervin showing off in the third quarter as she scored 16 of her game-high 35 points to open up a 27-point lead. Ervin finished with 35 points, six rebounds and six steals.
By the time the fourth quarter began in Penn Laird, the game had long been decided.
“All five of their players are threats at all times on the court,” Khalil said. “They’re older than us. We have freshmen starting and that’s a big difference at this time of the year.”
Khalil, a junior, finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds for Spotswood (18-8) while Joyner had 10 points and Morris had seven. The loss marked the end of the careers for seniors Kailee Good and Samantha Brady, who both played significant roles throughout this season.
“We’re going to grow and learn from this game and all the ones we played against really good teams,” Joyner said. “We had a tough schedule. We’ll all get better. We’re young. We’ll grow and develop over the summer and it’ll be good, I think.”
For a storied program like Spotswood, falling short of a state title can often be looked at as a failure. For these Trailblazers, though, it’s been the exact opposite.
Spotswood wasn’t considered the favorite in their own district to start the season — something the players took note of — and when its roster dwindled down to just nine players to start the season, there were questions about the Trailblazers’ chances of making a deep postseason run this year.
“I’m proud of us,” Khalil said. “A lot of people thought we wouldn’t even win in the Valley [District]. We proved them wrong. I’m proud of how far we’ve come.”
Khalil established herself as a big-time player this year for the Trailblazers, especially after a 42-point outing in the state quarterfinals on Friday. Morris is one of the area’s best 3-point shooters and Joyner, Doss and Hailey Jones are a solid, young core to build on for the future.
“We made a good run,” Joyner said. “No one expected us to make it this far. We got it done and we’ll be back here again. We’re a young team, so we’ll grow and learn.”
Using doubters as motivation is often used in high school sports, regardless of accuracy. But the Spotswood youngsters truly did prove a lot of folks wrong with their late-season surge.
“From where we were in November to where we are now is night and day,” Dodson said. “I told them repeatedly tonight just how proud I am and what they’ve done.”
That’s why, as players walked back onto the court following a lengthy chat with Dodson and the Spotswood coaching staff in the locker room, there were no tears.
Monday’s loss didn’t provide the Trailblazers a disappointing end to this season.
It provided motivation for the next one.
“We need another one,” Khalil said. “We’ll be young again, but we’ve got some good experience now. I think we’ll be a good team and we can get back here again.”
Carroll County 18 19 21 11 — 69
Spotswood 8 16 11 10 — 45
CARROLL COUNTY (69) — Ervin 14 4-5 35, Easter 6 0-1 13, Richardson 3 1-2 7, Hagee 4 1-2 10, Alley 1 2-4 4. Totals 28 8-14 69.
SPOTSWOOD (45) — Doss 0 0-0 0, Joyner 3 1-1 10, Jones 0 0-0 0, Brady 0 0-0 0, Morris 3 0-0 7, Khalil 10 5-10 25, K. Good 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 6-11 45.
3-Point Goals — Carroll County 4 (Ervin 2, Easter, Hagee), Spotswood 5 (Joyner 3, Morris, K. Good).
